Florida Swim and Dive Announces 2022-23 Schedule

Florida swim and dive announced the 2022-23 schedule on Wednesday morning. The Gators will host four dual events at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center Natatorium.

Florida will open up the 2022-23 campaign at home, hosting Nova Southeastern and Arkansas on Friday, Sept. 23 at 10 a.m. ET. SEC foe Arkansas, who only competes in women’s swimming and diving, finished 11th at last February’s conference championships.

After a month hiatus, the Gators head to Virginia to face off against the defending women’s national champion Cavaliers on Saturday, Oct. 22 in Charlottesville. Virginia’s men swimming claimed fourth in the ACC last spring, with competition beginning at 10 a.m. ET.

Florida then will face conference opponents on back-to-back weeks, trekking north to Georgia to face the Bulldogs in Athens on Friday, Oct. 28th in its annual rivalry before returning to Gainesville to host Tennessee on Saturday, Nov. 5th.

The Gators close out the 2022 calendar year with three straight competitive invitationals, heading back to Athens to compete in the Georgia Invite from Nov. 17-19, then swimming at the US Open from Nov. 30-Dec. 3 in Greensboro, North Carolina before diving closes out 2022 at the Auburn Invitational from Dec. 16-20.

The new year opens up with a home matchup against in-state foe Florida Atlantic on Jan. 14, before hosting a diving invitational from Jan. 20-21, while simultaneously swimming against Florida State on Jan. 20 in Ocala, Florida to conclude the dual meet schedule. Florida returns to the road two weeks later at the Auburn Last Chance Invitational from Feb. 3-5.

The Gators begin the postseason at the SEC Swimming and Diving Championships on Feb. 14-16 in College Station, Texas, as the men go for 11 straight conference titles, before the Bulldog Last Chance Meet from Feb. 24-25 in Athens.

Qualified divers will compete at the NCAA Diving Zones from Mar. 5-8.

The season concedes at the NCAA Swimming National Championships, with the women swimming in Knoxville, Tennessee from Mar. 15-18 and the men in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Mar. 22-25.

2022-23 Florida Men’s and Women’s Swimming Schedule:

Date Opponent/Location Time

September

Sept. 23 Nova/Arkansas – Gainesville, FL 10:00 AM

October

Oct. 22 Virginia – Charlottesville, VA 10:00 AM

Oct. 28 Georgia – Athens, GA 10:00 AM

November

Nov. 5 Tennessee – Gainesville, FL 10:00 AM

Nov. 17-19 Georgia Invite – Athens, GA All Day

December

Nov. 30-Dec. 3 US Open (M&W) – Greensboro, NC All Day

Dec. 16-20 Auburn Invitational (Diving) – Auburn, AL All Day

January

Jan. 14 FAU – Gainesville, FL 2:00 PM

Jan. 20-21 Diving Invitational – Gainesville, FL All Day

Jan. 20 Florida State – Ocala, FL 2:00 PM

February

Feb. 3-5 Auburn Last Chance Invitational – Auburn, AL All Day

Feb. 14-18 SEC Championships – College Station, TX All Day

Feb. 24-25 Bulldog Last Chance Meet – Athens, GA All Day

March

Mar. 5-8 NCAA Diving Zones – TBD All Day

Mar. 15-18 Women’s NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships – Knoxville, TN All Day

Mar. 22-25 Men’s NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships – Minneapolis, MN All Day

College swimming news is courtesy of the University of Florida Athletics.