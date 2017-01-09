WATCH: Virginia Tech Swim&Dive Training Trip Video

The Virginia Tech Swimming and Diving team had the right idea when making a training trip video – start it off with belly flops and beach dryland, then work into the actual swimming.

Thus far, the Hokies have had a very successful season in the pool, taking home several wins in the start of the 2016-17 season.

Their last meet prior to training camp was the H2Okie Fall Invitational, and there lat official duel meet was against Pittsburgh and Notre Dame in early November. The men defeated both teams whereas the women took down Pittsburgh, but lost to Notre Dame.

Coming back from training camp, their schedule got rocked a little bit by the weather. Day two of the tri-meet with Georgia Tech and Kentucky this past weekend was cancelled due to snowy weather and poor road conditions.

Now, their next meet will be this upcoming weekend with a dual meet at Virginia. The competition starts Friday January 13, and continues on the 14th.

The following weekend after their dual meet with Virginia, the Virginia Tech swimmers will face off against Cincinnati and Rutgers in a tri-meet.

The Virginia Tech Invitational will begin February 4th and will serve as their final preparation meet for the women’s ACC Championships and men’s ACC Championships in mid and late February.