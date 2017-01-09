WATCH: St. Cloud State University Training Trip Video

St. Cloud State University Swimming and Diving traded in the cold winter of Minnesota for the warm sun in San Jaun, Puerto Rico for their annual winter training trip.

The video features some swimming and training mixed with some great shots of Puerto Rico and the beautiful beaches that the swimmers got to check out.

Prior to heading to San Juan, the St. Cloud State University Swimming and Diving team came by a big win at the Rochester Invite in early December. SCSU was first on both the men’s and women’s sides, with the men taking down 10 other schools, the women four.

Coming back from their trip, the SCSU team will have only one preparatory meet before the 2017 NSISC Championships in the middle of February according to the current meet schedule uploaded to the SCSU website.

This upcoming weekend, SCSU will compete against the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse who both the men and women defeated at the Rochester Invite earlier this season.

After that it’s going to be all about the conference championships for the SCSU Huskies before they begin their prep for the division II NCAA Championships in early March.

Last year, they finished 25th overall at the DII NCAA Championships.