WATCH: Video Highlights From Stanford’s Win Over Cal Women

CAL VS. STANFORD

Results

Saturday, February 11th

Hosted by Cal

25 yards

Dual meet format

FINAL TEAM SCORES

STANFORD- 177

CAL- 123

The Stanford Cardinal took down Pac-12 rival Cal as the teams met for their highly anticipated showdown in Berkeley on Saturday. A packed crowd saw no fewer than 8 Pool Records fall throughout the day at the Spieker Aquatics Complex.

Among the Pool Record setter was Stanford freshman Katie Ledecky, who has been taking down records left and right since she put on the Cardinal cap. Ledecky won all 3 of her individual races with new records in all 3. Even more impressive, though, was the fact that 2 of her records came in back-to-back events.

In the first individual race of the session, she put on her usual display of dominance to win the 1000 free in 9:20.41. She then got out of the pool and right back onto the blocks for the 200 free, shredding her way to a 1:43.09 ahead of All-American teammate Simone Manuel (1:44.04). To finish off her individual schedule, she landed another Pool Record with her winning time of 4:35.89 in the 500 free.

Check out our full recap of the dual meet here.