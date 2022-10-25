WATCH: Simone Manuel Swim First 100 Yard Free in 4+ Years, Leon Marchand 3:41 IM

Olympic gold medalist Simone Manuel made her return to competitive swimming on Saturday as part of Arizona State’s dual meet against the University of Wisconsin.

Manuel swam the 50 yard free and 100 yard free, which were her first off-the-block, in front of a crowd competitive swims since the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Now training in the growing pro group at Arizona State, Manuel’s freestyle stroke looks almost identical to what it was at the 2021 US Olympic Trials and Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games: a rounded ‘over the barrel” recovery from her left arm and a more direct, attacking right arm.

The rounded left arm is somewhat of an evolution from the last time we saw her in yards, at the 2018 NCAA Championships, where her left elbow was a little lower.

But in spite of the new coaching, the stroke is still mostly recognizable. Her stroke counts, 10-13-12-14 by 25, were about where we’ve seen them in the past too.

Below, the fan account Buttstroke Swimming posted videos of this race and a few others from the meet.

Bonus content! Here's a few of ASU Pro group swims held during the breaks of ASU vs WIS pic.twitter.com/RDcyjZhuEY — Buttstroke Swimming ⑦ (@ButtstrokeSwim) October 22, 2022

The account also posted a video of Leon Marchand‘s 3:41.59 in the 400 yard IM.

Manuel and the other Arizona State pros swam during the diving breaks during the dual meet.

Full Pro Group Results, with splits:

First Diving Break

100 Free Xander Skinner :43.98 (:21.16), Simone Manuel :48.40 (:22.98)

:48.40 (:22.98) 100 Fly Regan Smith :51.02 (:24.40)

100 Back Olivia Smoliga :51.94 (:24.87), Anastasia Klyarovskaya :55.70 (:26.90)

200 Fly Chase Kalisz 1:42.44 (:49.18) (:23.09; :26.09; :26.50; :26.76), Jay Litherland 1:48.06 (:52.11) (:24.48; :27.63; :27.87; :28.08)

Second Diving Break