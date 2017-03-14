WATCH: Florida State Women’s NCAA Hype Video

The Florida State Seminoles are gearing up for the 2017 Women’s NCAA Championships, which will take place from Wednesday, March 15th through Saturday, March 18th at the IUPUI Natatorium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The Noles will have 3 individual swimmers at the meet: Natalie Pierce, Christina Loh, and Tayla Lovemore. Pierce heads to the meet as the #2 seed in the 100 breast, and will look to become new Head Coach Neal Studd’s first individual All-American. Lovemore (50 free, 100 fly) and Loh (100 breast, 200 breast) will also look to score individually.

Check out the team’s hype video below, which was created by Florida State manager JR Sims.

In addition to their individual qualifiers, the Noles will also have 3 relays swimming: the 200 free relay, 200 medley relay, and 400 medley relay. Making the trip as a part of the relay squads will be senior Lydia Ware (free), freshman Nika Blank (free), junior Ariel Barber (back), and junior Alexi Smith (free).

Freshmen divers Ayla Bonniwell and Molly Carlson will be making the trip to try and score some points for FSU on the boards. Carlson will be competing in all 3 diving events, while Bonniwell competes in the 1-meter event.