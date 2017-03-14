Sjöström to join Hosszu, Kromowidjojo at Bergen Swim Festival, Norway

2017 BERGEN SWIM FESTIVAL

Friday, May 5th – Sunday, May 7th

Alexander Dale Oen Arena, Bergen, Norway

LCM (Long course meters)

Olympic Champion Sarah Sjöström has been announced as a participant at the 2017 edition of the Bergen Swim Festival which is held in the memory of Alexander Dale Oen.

Dale Oen was a Norwegian star who won his country’s first Olympic swimming medal in 2008, finishing second in the 100m breaststroke. He died suddenly from a heart attack which was caused by chronic, undetected coronary heart disease on April 30, 2012.

The 2017 Bergen Swim Festival will serve as FINA approved qualification meet for the World Championships in Budapest in July.

Also three time Olympic champion Katinka Hosszu will again appear in Norway – alongside the Dutch national swim team with their stars Ranomi Kromowidjojo, Femke Heemskerk and Jesse Puts.

Denmark’s backstroke star Mie Nielsen will attend the event in Bergen accompanied by her teammate Viktor Bromer.

The competition takes place in the Alexander Dale Oen Arena (ADO arena) which was officially opened in October 2014. The venue consists of a 50-meter pool holding Olympic standard, diving facilities, water slides and training pool. In addition the building has a multipurpose hall, cafe and also houses Amalie Skram Videregående Skole (high school).