Watch Dressel Rattle the WR in 100m Fly, Cracking the 49.9 Barrier in Budapest

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Barely dry from his 50m free final just a half hour earlier, Caeleb Dressel stepped up to the block to race the second of his three races of the night on Saturday: the final of the men’s 100m butterfly. Dressel unleashed the second-fastest swim of all time, only 4/100 behind Michael Phelps‘ 49.82 from 2009. Only three athletes have ever broken the 50-second barrier: Phelps (49.82), Dressel (49.86), and Milorad Cavic (49.95).

Kristof Milak, of host nation Hungary, claimed the silver medal, while Great Britain’s James Guy and Singapore’s Joseph Schooling tied for the bronze.

Watch the entire race, courtesy of NBC Sports.

Write-up from James Sutherland:

MEN’S 100 FLY – FINALS

World Record: Michael Phelps , 49.82, 2009

Championship Record: Michael Phelps, 49.82, 2009

, 49.82, 2009 Junior World Record: Kristof Milak, 50.77, 2017

It was just over half an hour after the 50 free, but it was also Caeleb Dressel needed. He left no doubt, out first in 23.31 and back in 26.55 to win gold in a mind boggling 49.86. That is the 2nd fastest swim in history, trailing only Michael Phelps‘ 49.82 from 2009. He passes Milorad Cavic‘s 49.95, also from 2009 for 2nd fastest performer ever.

Dressel is now well on his way to three golds in one night, which would be the first time that has ever been done. He sweeps the 100 free / 100 fly at Worlds for the first time in history, and now has five golds in Budapest.

Hungary’s Kristof Milak delighted the crowd once again, lowering his junior world record down to 50.62 for the silver medal. James Guy and Olympic champ Joseph Schooling tied for the bronze medal in 50.83.

This was the fastest field in history, with a mind blowing six swimmers sub-51 after only Schooling was last summer in Rio. On top of that, 7th place was 51.00. Laszlo Cseh took 5th in 50.92, and Li Zhuhao was 6th in 50.96.