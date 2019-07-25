Watch Caeleb Dressel’s 46.96 100 Freestyle From Underwater

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Caeleb Dressel‘s performance in the final of the men’s 100 freestyle at the 2019 FINA World Championships will not soon be forgotten. Though he missed the World Record, he and Australian Kyle Chalmers put on an electrifying, if short-lived, spectacle in swimming’s biggest money event.

MEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – FINAL

World Record: Cesar Cielo (Brazil), 2009, 46.91

World Junior Record: Kyle Chalmers (Australia), 2016, 47.58

(Australia), 2016, 47.58 World Championships Record: Cesar Cielo (Brazil), 2009, 46.91

2017 Defending World Champion: Caeleb Dressel (United States), 47.17

Medalists:

Swimming in the finals of the men’s 100 freestyle Thursday evening in Gwangju, Caeleb Dressel nearlytook down Cesar Cielo‘s legendary 100 freestyle World Record, touching in 46.96, just .05 over the World Record of 46.91 from the 2009 World Championships in Rome.

Though the swim today is not an overall World Record, Dressel’s time is a new textile World Record, improving upon Australian Cameron McEvoy‘s 2016 time of 47.04.

Perhaps the most famous aspect of Dressel’s race is his start, and as expected, Dressel was off the blocks fast, emerging just shy of the 15-meter mark already in the lead. Dressel is known for going out fast, but has also been working on his back-end speed, the part of the race he where he knew Australian Kyle Chalmers would make his move.

Dressel managed a 24.67 over the second 50 of the race to touch in 46.96. Chalmers, the defending Olympic Champion who posted a huge best time of 47.08, split 22.79 and 24.29. Russia’s Vladislav Grinev took the bronze medal in 47.82, and America Blake Pieroni finished just off the podium in 47.88, his second swim ever under 48.

DRESSEL SPLIT COMPARISON:

DRESSEL 2017 – RELAY LEAD-OFF DRESSEL 2017 – 100 FR FINAL DRESSEL 2019 – 100 FR FINAL CESAR CIELO – ROME 2009 1st 50 22.29 22.31 22.29 22.17 2nd 50 24.97 24.86 24.67 24.74 TOTAL TIME 47.26 47.17 – Former AR 46.96* New American Record 46.91 – World Record

Dressel and Chalmers ascend higher up the all-time performer’s list. Dressel is now the 3rd-fastest performer all-time and owns the 3rd-fastest performance all-time. Chalmers is now the 6th-fastest performer all-time, and one of four Australian men among the top 10 performers all-time: