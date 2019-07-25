Watch Caeleb Dressel’s 46.96 100 Freestyle From Underwater

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- All sports: Friday, July 12 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
- Pool swimming: Sunday, July 21 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
- The Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center, Gwangju, Korea
Caeleb Dressel‘s performance in the final of the men’s 100 freestyle at the 2019 FINA World Championships will not soon be forgotten. Though he missed the World Record, he and Australian Kyle Chalmers put on an electrifying, if short-lived, spectacle in swimming’s biggest money event.
MEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – FINAL
- World Record: Cesar Cielo (Brazil), 2009, 46.91
- World Junior Record: Kyle Chalmers (Australia), 2016, 47.58
- World Championships Record: Cesar Cielo (Brazil), 2009, 46.91
- 2017 Defending World Champion: Caeleb Dressel (United States), 47.17
Medalists:
- GOLD- Caeleb Dressel (USA), 46.96
- SILVER- Kyle Chalmers (AUS), 47.08
- BRONZE- Vladislav Grinev (RUS), 47.82
Swimming in the finals of the men’s 100 freestyle Thursday evening in Gwangju, Caeleb Dressel nearlytook down Cesar Cielo‘s legendary 100 freestyle World Record, touching in 46.96, just .05 over the World Record of 46.91 from the 2009 World Championships in Rome.
Though the swim today is not an overall World Record, Dressel’s time is a new textile World Record, improving upon Australian Cameron McEvoy‘s 2016 time of 47.04.
Perhaps the most famous aspect of Dressel’s race is his start, and as expected, Dressel was off the blocks fast, emerging just shy of the 15-meter mark already in the lead. Dressel is known for going out fast, but has also been working on his back-end speed, the part of the race he where he knew Australian Kyle Chalmers would make his move.
Dressel managed a 24.67 over the second 50 of the race to touch in 46.96. Chalmers, the defending Olympic Champion who posted a huge best time of 47.08, split 22.79 and 24.29. Russia’s Vladislav Grinev took the bronze medal in 47.82, and America Blake Pieroni finished just off the podium in 47.88, his second swim ever under 48.
DRESSEL SPLIT COMPARISON:
|DRESSEL 2017 – RELAY LEAD-OFF
|DRESSEL 2017 – 100 FR FINAL
|DRESSEL 2019 – 100 FR FINAL
|CESAR CIELO – ROME 2009
|1st 50
|22.29
|22.31
|22.29
|22.17
|2nd 50
|24.97
|24.86
|24.67
|24.74
|TOTAL TIME
|47.26
|47.17 – Former AR
|46.96* New American Record
|46.91 – World Record
Dressel and Chalmers ascend higher up the all-time performer’s list. Dressel is now the 3rd-fastest performer all-time and owns the 3rd-fastest performance all-time. Chalmers is now the 6th-fastest performer all-time, and one of four Australian men among the top 10 performers all-time:
- Cesar Cielo (Brazil), 2009, 46.91
- Alain Bernard (France), 2009, 46.94
- Caeleb Dressel (United States), 2019, 46.96
- Cameron McEvoy (Australia), 2016, 47.04
- Eamon Sullivan (Australia), 2008, 47.05
- Kyle Chalmers (Australia), 2019, 47.08
- James Magnussen (Australia), 2012, 47.10
- Fred Bousquet (France), 2009, 47.15
- Brent Hayden (Canada), 2009, 47.27
- David Walters (United States), 2009, 47.33
This is simply unreal to watch from underwater. Everything about this race and Caeleb is nearly perfect. His start. His front catch. Underwaters. Not breathing in or out of walls. You can really see the last 15m when he puts his head down and goes for it. Amazing what this kid can do
Dressel’s start is insane
Chalmer’s was the worst of the field by far