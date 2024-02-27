Vladimir Salnikov Claims Russia Was Offered To Host 2028 European Aquatics Championships

All-Russian Swimming President Vladimir Salnikov made a bold claim in Russian media on Tuesday amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Salnikov told state-owned news agency RIA Novosti that European Aquatics has proposed Kazan, Russia as the host of the 2028 European Aquatics Championships, an offer that goes against current restrictions and sentiment amid the war.

Kazan was scheduled to host the 2025 World Aquatics Championships, but the event was moved to Singapore last year due to Russia being blackballed from both participating in and hosting international sporting events due to the war.

Kazan was also scheduled to host the 2022 Short Course World Championships before it was moved to Melbourne, Australia.

“European Aquatics has proposed holding the 2028 European Championships in Kazan,” Salnikov told RIA Novosti. “At the moment, their proposals are under consideration. I cannot yet say when exactly the venue for the tournament will be finally approved.”

The European Aquatics Championships are held biennially, with the 2022 edition being held in Rome and the 2024 version on the horizon, scheduled for June 10-23 in Belgrade, Serbia. The 2026 edition will head to Paris, the home of this summer’s Olympic Games.

Kazan hosted the 2015 World Aquatics Championships and has also held World Cup events in the past, most recently in 2021.

Kazan is the capital city of the Russian state of Tatarstan. Tatarstan Sports Minister Vladimir Leonov had previously indicated that Kazan could host the 2029 Worlds in place of the 2025 edition.

SwimSwam has reached out to European Aquatics for comment.