Ray Looze Relives Small Moments That Led to Indiana Winning Big Ten Title by .5 Points

The Indiana women’s swim team upset the 4-time defending champion Ohio State Buckeyes last week to win the Big Ten Championships. The 4-day meet came down to the last event, the 400 free relay, where Indiana touched 2nd and Ohio State touched 3rd, netting Indiana the victory by .5 points.

Indiana head coach Ray Looze spoke to SwimSwam and reflected on everything that went into the win, emphasizing that they just wanted a chance to win the meet when it got to the last event.

  • 0:00 Ray Looze Introduction
  • 0:46 Having an Outside Chance at Winning Big Tens
  • 4:33 WInning the Final Relay
  • 9:18 DQing a Relay
  • 12:48 From Swimming-Off for 24th to Winning the C-Final
  • 15:23 Having the Meet Come Down to the Final Relay
  • 16:57 Adjusting to Dual Meets Getting WAY Faster
  • 19:41 Growth in the Big Ten Conference
  • 21:27 Men’s Big Ten Championships

