Ray Looze Relives Small Moments That Led to Indiana Winning Big Ten Title by .5 Points

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges, Garrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

The Indiana women’s swim team upset the 4-time defending champion Ohio State Buckeyes last week to win the Big Ten Championships. The 4-day meet came down to the last event, the 400 free relay, where Indiana touched 2nd and Ohio State touched 3rd, netting Indiana the victory by .5 points.

Indiana head coach Ray Looze spoke to SwimSwam and reflected on everything that went into the win, emphasizing that they just wanted a chance to win the meet when it got to the last event.

0:00 Ray Looze Introduction

0:46 Having an Outside Chance at Winning Big Tens

4:33 WInning the Final Relay

9:18 DQing a Relay

12:48 From Swimming-Off for 24th to Winning the C-Final

15:23 Having the Meet Come Down to the Final Relay

16:57 Adjusting to Dual Meets Getting WAY Faster

19:41 Growth in the Big Ten Conference

21:27 Men’s Big Ten Championships

SWIMSWAM PODCAST LINKS