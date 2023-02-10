Russian Officials Say 2025 World Champs Move a “Postponement,” Not Cancellation

After not mentioning Russia in their initial release that the 2025 World Aquatics Championships have been moved from Kazan, Russia to Singapore, Russian government officials say that the 2025 World Championships have been postponed to 2029, not canceled.

Vladimir Salnikov, the president of the All-Russia Swimming Federation, told state-run Russian media TASS that the two parties are discussing a rescheduling of the 2025 World Championships in Kazan to 2029.

“The issue of the tournament’s postponement has already been discussed,” he said. “Now, there is a proposal to move the Aquatics World Championships in Kazan to the year 2029.”

Vladimir Leonov, the Sports Minister of Tatarstan (where Kazan is the capital), spoke in more certain terms, saying that the meet has already been scheduled.

“We maintain a dialogue with the international federation,” Leonov said. “The World Aquatics Championships in Kazan has not been canceled, it was rescheduled to 2029.”

World Aquatics took the middle road, saying that “no decisions have been made about the host for the event in 2029.”

“Yesterday’s announcement is only about the World Aquatics Championships – Singapore 2025,” he continued.

World Aquatics (formerly FINA) has continued to walk a tightrope with one of its most prominent international sporting partners. The organization was one of the last to bar Russian and Belarusian athletes from international sporting competitions in spring 2022 after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and one of the last to remove its global sporting events from Russia.

Eventually, World Aquatics did move against Russia, though the decision was softballed – Russian and Belarusian athletes were “not invited” to the summer’s World Aquatics Championships. No statement was ever released on the World Short Course Championships in December, but no Russian or Belarusian athletes participated.

World Aquatics’ latest statement has been that they have “no updates” on the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes in World Aquatics competition, but they so far have declined to elaborate on what, exactly, that means.

Kazan has become a regular host of major World Aquatics events since building the Palace of Water Sports for the 2013 World University Games. The city has since hosted the 2015 World Aquatics Championships, and several minor World Aquatics championships and World Series/World Cup events in the last decade.

They were scheduled to host both the 2022 World Junior Swimming Championships and World Short Course Swimming Championships before both events were removed from the country.

If Kazan’s World Championships are, in fact, postponed, and not canceled, that would be the third World Aquatics Championships (and fourth World Championship meet overall) postponed this decade amid global challenges like war and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Singapore is scheduled to be the last of three consecutive World Aquatics Championships to be hosted in Asia: 2023 in Fukuoka, 2024 in Doha, and 2025 in Singapore.