Vlad Morozov Shut Out Of 100 Free, Drops 100 IM At European SC C’Ships

2021 LEN EUROPEAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, November 2nd – Sunday, November 7th

Aquatics Palace, Kazan Russia

SCM (25m)

Entries

Results

We’re used to seeing Russian speedster Vladimir Morozov make major waves at the biannual European Short Course Championships. However, this time around in his home nation, the former USC Trojan is having somewhat of a rocky meet.

Despite the 29-year-old claiming co-bronze in the men’s 50m freestyle, today Morozov was unable to move on to the next round in the men’s 100m free.

Checking in with a morning swim of 46.75 to place 8th out of the heats, Morozov’s Russian teammates of Kliment Kolesnikov and Vladislav Grinev were quicker.

Kolesnikov, already the men’s 50m and 100m backstroke gold medalist here in Kazan touched in 45.88 to claim the top spot heading into tonight’s semi-final, while Grinev wasn’t far behind in a time of 46.04 for the 3rd seed.

Morozov was set to also contest the men’s 100m IM this morning; however, the Olympian wound up dropping out. The Russian was the 2nd seeded swimmer and claimed the silver in the 1IM event at the 2014 FINA World Short Course Championships in Doha.

Dutch record holder Jesse Puts found himself in the same boat. After placing 6th in the 50 free earlier in the meet, he was 13th in the 100 free prelims, but was beat out by teammates Stan Pijnenburg (46.66) and Thom de Boer (46.92), and so was the odd-Dutchman out for the semi-finals.