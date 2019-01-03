Virginia Divers Return to Action at Georgia Invite

Courtesy: Virginia Athletics

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.- The Virginia diving team will start the new year with the three-day Georgia Diving Invitational beginning on Friday (Jan. 4) at the Gabrielsen Natatorium in Athens, Ga.

Fans can follow the action with a link to live scoring at VirginiaSports.com and by following the team’s official Twitter account UVASWIMDIVE.

Meet Information

Date: Friday, January 4 – Sunday, January 6

Location: Gabrielsen Natatorium- Athens, Ga.

• Friday – 11 a.m.

• Saturday – 11 a.m.

• Sunday – 10 a.m.

Schedule of Events

Day Men’s Schedule Women’s Schedule Friday 1m board 3m board Saturday 3m board 1m board Sunday Platform Platform

The Meet

• Virginia will face 11 diving units including ACC foe NC State and eight schools out of the SEC, including host Georgia, Auburn, Tennessee, LSU, Arkansas, Missouri, Alabama and South Carolina.

• Iowa State and SMU will also compete in the meet rounding out the field of 12.

Last Time Out

• The Cavalier divers set two school records in their last meet of the year, the Navy Diving Invite (Nov. 15-17). Senior Kylie Towbin (New Canaan, Conn.) opened the meet, scoring 392.25 points on the 3m board to set a UVA record and win the event. Junior Sydney Dusel (Naperville, Ill.) set a record on the 1m board the following day, topping her previous record in the event with a score of 335.00. She finished first in the event at the meet.

• Virginia closed action with a sweep in the platform as freshman Walker Creedon (Cary, N.C.) and Dusel recorded scores of 332.60 and 248.90, respectively.

• Additionally, junior Bryce Shelton (Vienna, Va.) recorded a career-best score with his second-place finish on the 3m board, capturing a score of 405.85.

Opponents

• The Virginia women will go head-to-head with NCAA 3m board champion and 1m board All-American Brook Schultz (Arkansas) as well as 2018 All-Americans Elizabeth Cui from LSU (1-meter and 3-meter), Maha Amer from Arkansas (3-meter) and Rachel Rubadue from Tennessee (1-meter).

• The men’s team will face defending NCAA platform champion and three-time 2018 All-American Zhipeng (Colin) Zeng from Tennessee, in addition to three-time 2018 All-American Juan Hernandez from LSU.