FGCU’s Fry, Kessler Tabbed as CCSA Swimmer, Diver of the Week

Courtesy: Florida Gulf Coast Athletics

CHARLOTTE, NC – Cassidy Fry along with Margot Kessler have been named the CCSA’s Swimmer and Diver of the Week, the league office announced Thursday afternoon.

The awards were for contests that took place from Dec. 17-30. It also becomes the first time Fry (Oakwood, Ohio/Oakwood HS) and Kessler (Boca Raton, Fla./Boca Raton Community HS) take home the conference’s weekly honors.

Against UNC-Asheville, Fry garnered one of nine first-place individual finishes the Eagles produced in the 171-91 win over the Bulldogs. The Oakwood HS product clocked her fastest 100 fly time of the season with a swim of 56.01. She also contributed to FGCU’s 200 free relay winning team with her leg time of 24.18. In addition, Fry collected a pair of second-place finishes in the 100 free (53.86) and 200 free (1:59.15).

“Cassidy continues to produce when asked,” stated head coach Dave Rollins. “She was tasked with a challenging meet schedule, in heavy training, against UNC-Asheville, and to swim her fastest dual meet 100 fly of the season shows she is set up well for the rest of the year.”

On the boards, Kessler produced a career-best score of 210.97 in the 1-meter dive. That score marked the highest ever the senior has placed on the 1-meter spring.

“Margot’s willingness to challenge herself and step out of her comfort zone has been beautiful to see,” added coach Rollins. “For her to produce some of the best dives in her senior campaign, shows her fantastic improvement and it is exciting to see how she builds off this honor.”

UP NEXT

The Eagles are back in the pool this Saturday when they host Buffalo, Bowling Green and CCSA foe Liberty at 10 am.