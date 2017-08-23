Video: Easiest Way To Do A Crossover Turn!!

In swimming, it’s the little things that count. Adding an extra dolphin kick here, improving your tempo a little bit there, all pay huge dividends in the long run. Something that many swimmers highly struggle with or even implement poorly into their IM events is the ability to perform a crossover turn.

Back-to-breast turns are one of the biggest steps that a swimmer can take towards narrowing the gap between everyday swimmers and professionals. This being such a tricky turn, we decided to implore the help from one of our good friends, Ashlee Linn. Ashlee was a collegiate swimmer for the University of Florida, with her main event being the 200IM.

She breaks this turn down into three easy steps within the video. The approach, hand placement, and the roll into a normal flip turn. Just know that when you are going to implement a new turn, know that you are going to need patience and you will not be able to nail the turn on day one. This is only one way to go about a back-to-breast turn. It takes a lot of practice and you need to make sure you are always thinking about the minor details.

Feel free to reach out to us in the comments below and let us know how it goes!