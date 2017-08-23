2017 World Junior Championships: Day 1 Prelims Live Recap

6TH FINA WORLD JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The opening day of the 2017 World Junior Championships is set to get underway from Indianapolis, with a whopping eight events on the schedule for day 1.

The men will swim the 400 free, 100 back, 100 breast and 4×100 free relay, and the women will contest the 50 breast, 400 IM, 100 back and 4×200 free relay. All 50 or 100m races will have semi-finals, while any race 200m and up will advance the top-8 from prelims directly to the final.

Notably, 100 back junior world record holder Kliment Kolesnikov has scratched that event for this morning’s session. That moves Spain’s Hugo Gonzalez up to the #1 seed with his entry time of 54.18

Men’s 400 Free Prelims

WJR: 3:44.60, Mack Horton (AUS), 2014

CR: 3:47.12, Mack Horton (AUS), 2013

Americans Andrew Abruzzo and Trey Freeman both swam smart races to pace their respective preliminary heats in times of 3:52.20 and 3:51.32 respectively.

Swimming in the 6th of 7 heats, Abruzzo sat in the pack before accelerating home in — to win the heat in a close sprint finish. Hungary’s Balasz Hollo (3:52.41), Poland’s Antoni Kaluzynski (3:52.45) and Australia’s Nathan Robinson (3:52.87) were all right behind Abruzzo and end up qualifying for the final 4th through 6th overall.

The last heat was a similar story, as Freeman broke a tightly bunched field late to pull away and take over the top time of the morning with his 3:51.32. Spain’s Francisco Arevalo Rubio came in behind him at 3:52.11 to pass Abruzzo for 2nd overall. South African Jarryd Baxter and Australian Jacob Vincent were 3rd and 4th in the heat round out the eight finalists in times of 3:53.01 and 3:53.18 respectively.

Russians Maksim Aleksandrov (3:53.52) and Martin Malyutin (3:54.29) just missed out in 9th and 10th.

Women’s 50 Breast Prelims

WJR: 29.86 (World Best Time)

CR: 29.86, Ruta Meilutyte (LTU), 2013

Emily Weiss, USA, 30.91 Faith Knelson, CAN, 31.16 Mona McSharry, IRL, 31.41 Zoe Bartel, USA, 31.59 Annabel Guye-Johnson, GBR, 31.74 Tara Vovk, SLO, 31.76 Chelsea Hodges, AUS, 31.78 Weronika Hallmann, POL, 31.87 Agne Seleikaite, LTU, 31.93 Katie Robertson, GBR, 32.09 Gulsen Samanci, TUR, 32.17 Anastasia Makarova, RUS, 32.26 Tina Celik, SLO, 32.35 Niamh Coyne, IRL, 32.36 Hannah Brunzell, SWE, 32.39 Emina Pasukan, BIH, 32.59

American Emily Weiss broke 31 seconds for the first time in heat 6 of the women’s 50 breast to establish the fastest time of the morning heading into the semi-finals. She lowers her previous best of 31.11, set at U.S. Trials in late June where she won the B-final.

She won the heat by a wide margin, with Slovenia’s Tara Vovk (31.76) and Australia’s Chelsea Hodges (31.78) finishing 2nd and 3rd. They finished 6th and 7th overall.

In the heat prior Canadian junior champion Faith Knelson went 31.16, a time that stands up as 2nd best. Great Britain’s Annabel Guye-Johnson (31.74) and Lithuania’s Agne Seleikate (31.93) also broke 32 from the heat to qualify 5th and 9th overall.

Two more swimmers were sub-32 in heat 7, led by Ireland’s Mona McSharry in 31.41. She was followed by American Zoe Bartel (31.59), as they move into the semis in 3rd and 4th.

Men’s 100 Back Prelims

WJR: 53.35, Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS), 2017

(RUS), 2017 CR: 54.30, Robert Glinta (ROU), 2015

Women’s 400 IM Prelims

WJR: 4:35.69, Zhou Min (CHN), 2014

CR: 4:39.01, Rosie Rudin (GBR), 2015

Men’s 100 Breast Prelims

WJR: 59.23, Nicolo Martinenghi (ITA), 2017

CR: 1:00.12, Anton Chupkov (RUS), 2015

Women’s 100 Back Prelims

WJR: 59.34, Minna Atherton (AUS), 2016

CR: 59.58, Minna Atherton (AUS), 2015

Men’s 4×100 Free Relay

WJR: 3:16.96 (World Best Time)

CR: 3:16.96, Australia, 2013

Women’s 4×200 Free Relay