Kilment Kolesnikov Absent from 100 Back Heats on Day 1 of World Juniors

6th FINA World Junior Swimming Championships

World Junior Record-holder and #1 seed in the 100 meter backstsroke, Russia’s Kliment Kolesnikov, is not on the start list for Day One’s preliminary heats at the 2017 FINA World Junior Swimming Championships. That moves Spain’s Hugo Gonzalez up to the #1 seed with his entry time of 54.18. Also missing from the championship-seeded heats of the men’s 100 back is #18 Umitcan Gures of Turkey.

In the men’s 400 free, the only missing member of the circle-seeded heats is second-seed, Richard Marton of Hungary. Canada’s Mabel Zavaros, #11 on the psych sheet in the women’s 400 IM, will not take part in tomorrow morning’s heats.

The top 24 seeds in the women’s 50 breast, men’s 100 breast, and women’s 100 back are all expected to participate in their respective events.

Among the expected entrants in the men’s 4×100 meter freestyle relay, only South Africa did not show up on the start list. Neither Turkey nor Great Britain will field a relay in the women’s 4×200 freestyle.

Wednesday, 23 August 2017

Men’s 400m Freestyle – heats

  • WJR: 3:44.60, Mack Horton (AUS), 2014
  • Meet: 3:47.12, Mack Horton (AUS), 2013

Women’s 50m Breast – heats

  • WJR: 29.86 Ruta Meilutyte (LTU), 2013
  • Meet: 29.86 Ruta Meilutyte (LTU), 2013

Men’s 100m Backstroke – heats

Women’s 400m Individual Medley – heats

  • WJR: 4:35.69, Zhou Min (CHN), 2014
  • Meet: 4:39.01, Rosie Rudin (GBR), 2015

Men’s 100m Breaststroke – heats

  • WJR: 59.23, Nicolo Martinenghi (ITA), 2017
  • Meet: 1:00.12, Anton Chupkov (RUS), 2015

Women’s 100m Backstroke – heats

  • WJR: 59.34, Minna Atherton (AUS), 2016
  • Meet: 59.58, Minna Atherton (AUS), 2015

Men’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay – heats

  • WJR: 3:16.96, Australia, 2013
  • Meet: 3:16.96, Australia, 2013

Women’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay – heats

  • WJR: 7:56.68, Australia, 2015
  • Meet: 7:56.68, Australia, 2015

expert coach

it’s just speculation but i’m guessing he pulled from the meet because he didn’t want to face MA in the 50 back. i wouldn’t blame him.

13 hours 12 minutes ago
13 hours 12 minutes ago
Hello SwimSwamSwum

That’s what you think? MA hasn’t been doing that well, so that doesn’t make sense at all.

7 seconds ago
7 seconds ago
