Kilment Kolesnikov Absent from 100 Back Heats on Day 1 of World Juniors

6th FINA World Junior Swimming Championships

World Junior Record-holder and #1 seed in the 100 meter backstsroke, Russia’s Kliment Kolesnikov, is not on the start list for Day One’s preliminary heats at the 2017 FINA World Junior Swimming Championships. That moves Spain’s Hugo Gonzalez up to the #1 seed with his entry time of 54.18. Also missing from the championship-seeded heats of the men’s 100 back is #18 Umitcan Gures of Turkey.

In the men’s 400 free, the only missing member of the circle-seeded heats is second-seed, Richard Marton of Hungary. Canada’s Mabel Zavaros, #11 on the psych sheet in the women’s 400 IM, will not take part in tomorrow morning’s heats.

The top 24 seeds in the women’s 50 breast, men’s 100 breast, and women’s 100 back are all expected to participate in their respective events.

Among the expected entrants in the men’s 4×100 meter freestyle relay, only South Africa did not show up on the start list. Neither Turkey nor Great Britain will field a relay in the women’s 4×200 freestyle.

Wednesday, 23 August 2017

Men’s 400m Freestyle – heats

WJR: 3:44.60, Mack Horton (AUS), 2014

Meet: 3:47.12, Mack Horton (AUS), 2013

Start list M400Free

Women’s 50m Breast – heats

WJR: 29.86 Ruta Meilutyte (LTU), 2013

Meet: 29.86 Ruta Meilutyte (LTU), 2013

Start list W50Breast

Men’s 100m Backstroke – heats

WJR: 53.35, Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS), 2017

(RUS), 2017 Meet: 54.30, Robert Glinta (ROU), 2015

Start list M100Back

Women’s 400m Individual Medley – heats

WJR: 4:35.69, Zhou Min (CHN), 2014

Meet: 4:39.01, Rosie Rudin (GBR), 2015

Start list W400IM

Men’s 100m Breaststroke – heats

WJR: 59.23, Nicolo Martinenghi (ITA), 2017

Meet: 1:00.12, Anton Chupkov (RUS), 2015

Start list M100Breast

Women’s 100m Backstroke – heats

WJR: 59.34, Minna Atherton (AUS), 2016

Meet: 59.58, Minna Atherton (AUS), 2015

Start list W100Back

Men’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay – heats

WJR: 3:16.96, Australia, 2013

Meet: 3:16.96, Australia, 2013

Start list M400FR

Women’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay – heats

WJR: 7:56.68, Australia, 2015

Meet: 7:56.68, Australia, 2015

Start list W800FR