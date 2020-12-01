Vermont Institutes New Shutdown Orders, School-Sanctioned Sports May Continue

Following the lead of many states around the country in recent weeks, Vermont Governor Phil Scott issued new shutdown orders last week ahead of Thanksgiving, increasing the restrictions on both private and public gatherings. The move comes as cases of Covid-19 have been rising around the country for weeks now. It also came just ahead of Thanksgiving, which was seen by many public health officials as a potential cause for a spike in coronavirus, given the size, close proximity, and travel involved in many gatherings.

The new restrictions are mainly targeted at curbing gatherings that include members of multiple households. According to the order, gatherings in public or private, including ceremonies and holiday gatherings, are to be limited to members of a single household.

According to ShoreNewsNetwork’s report on the new restrictions, in Vermont “since October 1, 71% of the cases associated with an outbreak are associated with an outbreak from a private party or social gathering.”

Restaurants in Vermont must close in-person service at 10:00 p.m., which has become commonplace in many states. Curbside pickup and delivery may be offered by restaurants after 10. Restaurants are now also required to only seat a single household per table for in-person service. Additionally, bars and clubs are closed to in-person activities until further notice, but are allowed to continue curbside and delivery service.

The order also puts a halt on youth and adult recreational sports and activities. This order excludes any sports sanctioned by VPA (Vermont Principals Association), which allows school sports to continue. This move puts Vermont slightly out of step with a number of states that have tightened restrictions recently. In many states, all sports, including school sports, have been temporarily halted.

