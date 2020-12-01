Carl Bloebaum, #10 in Class of 2022, Gives Virginia Tech Another Top 10 Commit

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

The Virginia Tech Hokies continue to put together a strong group from the high school class of 2022 as Carl Bloebaum, who we ranked #10 this spring for our first round of rankings for this class, announced his verbal commitment today.

I’m proud to announce my decision to pursue my athletic and academic career at Virginia Tech! I want to thank my coaches, friends, and family to help me along the way! Can’t wait to join such a great, GOKIES!!

A native of Mason, Ohio, Bloebaum was part of the Mason Manta Rays squad that broke the 15-18 National Age Group record in the 200 medley relay (LCM) in the summer of 2019.

On the high school side, he swims for Mason High School, and took 2nd in the 100 fly (48.58) and 8th in the 100 back (50.51) at the 2020 Ohio High School State Championships.

TOP TIMES (SCY)

100 back – 49.63

200 back – 1:47.92

100 fly – 47.85

200 fly – 1:46.35

Bloebaum also has very solid freestyle times, ranging including 21.08/46.10 in the sprint frees, but it’s the butterfly events where he really excels and projects to make the most impact at the college level. When we ranked this class in April, he had the fastest time in the 100 fly, and that doesn’t seem to have changed as of this point.

In long course, Bloebaum has an Olympic Trials cut of 1:59.94 in the 200 fly, from the 2019 Summer Junior Nationals, where he took 4th.

Butterfly has developed into a strength for the Hokies over the last few seasons. Sophomores Blake Manoff and Antani Ivanov finished 4th and 7th in the 100 fly and 2nd and 3rd in the 200 fly at the 2020 ACC Championships. Under normal circumstances, both of those men would be gone before Bloebaum arrives in Blacksburg, but with the extra year of eligibility current athletes are receiving because of how uncertainty about this season will play out, it’s possible both will be competing for the Hokies for Bloebaum’s freshman year.

Similarly, it’s worth noting that Joseph Schooling, the defending Olympic gold medalist in the 100 fly, is also training in Blacksburg as part of VT Head Coach Sergio Lopez’s Pinnacle Racing group.

Bloebaum will join #8 Aiken Do, Landon Gentry, and Mitchell Stroud in Blacksburg in the fall of 2022. Thus far, only Virginia Tech and Texas have garnered verbal commitments from multiple swimmers in the top ten for this class.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.