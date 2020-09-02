Vera Rivard Completes English Channel Crossing At 16

On September 1, Vera Rivard successfully completed her attempt of swimming across the English Channel to become one of the youngest to ever accomplish the feat.

Rivard, who turned 16 in February, finished in a time of 14 hours, 10 minutes, departing from Samphire Hoe beach in Dover, England around 3:30 am Eastern Time (8:30 am local time) and finishing across the channel in Wissant, France at 5:48 pm ET (11:48 pm local).

The Springfield, Va., resident is among the youngest to cross the English Channel solo over the past number of years.

According to Scott Ellis, Rivard’s coach at Upper Valley Aquatic Club, there were strict rules put in place a few decades ago that said an individual had to be at least 16 years of age to cross the channel on their own. In a six-person relay, swimmers could be as young as 12.

The swim is approximately 21 miles (32 km) long.

Prior to the age restrictions being implemented, Samantha Druce set the record as the youngest female to ever cross the channel at 12 years, 118 days in 1983. Thomas Gregory became the youngest male to do so in 1988 at just 11 years, 330 days.

Set to enter her junior year at Kearsarge Regional High School, Rivard is the second American to cross the channel this year and the first U.S. female to do so since 2018. According to the Channel Swimming Association, there have been 26 successful solo crossings in 2020, with an additional 15 relays completing the trek.

In July, Rivard completed the 20 Bridges Swim in New York, and completed her qualifying cold water distance swim to cross the English Channel last year in Cork, Ireland.