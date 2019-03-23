Ventura College Sprinter Cooper Fuchs Will Transfer to USD in 2019

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Cooper Fuchs of Class Aquatics has announced that he will be transferring from Ventura College in Ventura, California to the University of South Dakota. Ventura College is a 2-year school that competes in the California junior college league, and Fuchs will have 2 years of eligibility remaining.

He is primarily a sprint freestyler with a quick 100 backstroke that will complement the 50 and 100 frees on day 3 at the Summit League Championship meet. His career-best times in the 50/100 freestyles and 100 back currently rank him 14th, 18th, and 21st respectively in the 2018-2019 Summit League standings.

I chose the University of South Dakota for it’s reputable academics and athletics, and the opportunity to swim at the Division 1 level. As soon as I arrived on campus I clicked immediately with the team and the coaches, and knew from the start that this was where I wanted to finish up my eligibility and my undergrad. Excited for the next two years, GO YOTES!

Last year at the 2018 California Community College State Championships meet, Cooper swam the 50 free (21.08), 100 free (46.93), and 100 back (52.84) where he took 6th in the 50 and 10th in the 100s. The 2019 season started February 8th for Ventura College, so Fuchs still has a good chance to lower his 2018 times before moving to Vermillion.

Best Times in Yards:

50 free – 20.91

100 free – 46.47

200 Free – 1:44.72

100 Back – 52.70

Fuchs’ times in the 100 free and 100 back would have been South Dakota’s 4th fastest times for the 2019-2020 season. His 50 free career fastest time, however, would have been 2nd only to senior Hunter Padgett and would be tied for 8th on the University of South Dakota All-Time Fastest list. When he arrives at Vermillion in the fall of 2019, Cooper will be joined by Mason Schmidt, Cory Jacocks, and Zack Kopp.

