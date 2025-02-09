Van Wijk Claims Gold On Final Night Of Flanders Cup

2025 FLANDERS SWIMMING CUP
- Friday, February 7th – Sunday, February 9th
- Olympic Swimming Centre, Antwerp, Belgium
- LCM (50m)
- Meet Central
- Entries
- Day 1 Recap/Day 2 Recap
- Live Results
- Livestream
The 2025 Flanders Swimming Cup wrapped up tonight from Antwerp with several visiting swimmers staking their claims on the competition’s events.
The Netherlands’ Milou van Wijk got it done for gold in the women’s 100m free, clocking a time of 53.51 to reap the pole position.
Next in line was Belgium’s Roos Vanotterdijk who touched in 53.62 followed by Irwland’s Daniele Farell who landed on the podium in 56.79.
Van Wijk’s outing represents a new lifetime best, overtaking the 54.51 notched at last December’s Rotterdam Qualification Meet. She now ranks #1 in the world this season.
2024-2025 LCM Women 100 Free
GASTALDELLO
53.92
|2
|Abbey
Webb
|AUS
|54.06
|11/30
|3
|Milou
van Wijk
|NED
|54.51
|11/30
|4
|Sofia
MORINI
|ITA
|54.56
|02/02
|5
|Jaimie Sophia
De Lutiis
|AUS
|54.60
|11/30
Additional Notes
- Ireland’s John Shortt notched a time of 55.54 to take the men’s 100m backstroke race.
- Shane Ryan 0f Ireland logged 23.57 to top the men’s 50m fly podium.