Van Wijk Claims Gold On Final Night Of Flanders Cup

2025 FLANDERS SWIMMING CUP

The 2025 Flanders Swimming Cup wrapped up tonight from Antwerp with several visiting swimmers staking their claims on the competition’s events.

The Netherlands’ Milou van Wijk got it done for gold in the women’s 100m free, clocking a time of 53.51 to reap the pole position.

Next in line was Belgium’s Roos Vanotterdijk who touched in 53.62 followed by Irwland’s Daniele Farell who landed on the podium in 56.79.

Van Wijk’s outing represents a new lifetime best, overtaking the 54.51 notched at last December’s Rotterdam Qualification Meet. She now ranks #1 in the world this season.

