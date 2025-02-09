Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Van Wijk Claims Gold On Final Night Of Flanders Cup

2025 FLANDERS SWIMMING CUP

The 2025 Flanders Swimming Cup wrapped up tonight from Antwerp with several visiting swimmers staking their claims on the competition’s events.

The Netherlands’ Milou van Wijk got it done for gold in the women’s 100m free, clocking a time of 53.51 to reap the pole position.

Next in line was Belgium’s Roos Vanotterdijk who touched in 53.62 followed by Irwland’s Daniele Farell who landed on the podium in 56.79.

Van Wijk’s outing represents a new lifetime best, overtaking the 54.51 notched at last December’s Rotterdam Qualification Meet. She now ranks #1 in the world this season.

2024-2025 LCM Women 100 Free

BerylFRA
GASTALDELLO
02/02
53.92
2Abbey
Webb		AUS54.0611/30
3Milou
van Wijk		NED54.5111/30
4Sofia
MORINI		ITA54.5602/02
5Jaimie Sophia
De Lutiis		AUS54.6011/30
View Top 24»

Additional Notes

  • Ireland’s John Shortt notched a time of 55.54 to take the men’s 100m backstroke race.
  • Shane Ryan 0f Ireland logged 23.57 to top the men’s 50m fly podium.

