Cheyenne Mountain Wins 3rd Colorado High School Girls 4A State Title In Past 10 Years

2025 CHSAA 4A State Championships

February 7-8, 2025

Veterans’ Memorial Aquatics Center

25 Yards (SCY)

With last year’s champions Pine Creek reclassified as a 5A program, there would be no title defense at the 2025 CHSAA 4A State Championships. Still, a familiar team lifted the trophy into the air at the meet’s conclusion, as Cheyenne Mountain claimed its third 4A state title in the last 10 years. It’s the most wins by any 4A program in the last decade, according to CHSAANow.

Depth powered Cheyenne Mountain’s victory, as the team racked up 350 points, finishing ahead of runner-up Monarch by 46 points. Senior Sam Synsvoll earned Cheyenne Mountain’s only victory of the meet in the 200 IM. The Denver commit was just off her lifetime best as she defended her event title from 2024, swimming 2:02.33.

The 200 IM was one of Cheyenne Mountain’s strongest events on the day, as they put two swimmers into the ‘A’ final and one into the ‘B’ final.

Seniors dominated the championships, claiming seven individual event state titles. Ponderosa’s Addison Herl won two and set a 4A state record, which earned her 4A Swimmer of the Year honors. Herl is headed to Navy after graduating, and she wrapped up her high school career by taking down the 4A state record in the 100 backstroke. She swam a lifetime best 54.18, taking down Audrey Reimer’s 2018 mark by four-hundredths. Earlier in the meet, Herl won the 100 butterfly in 55.38.

Lewis-Palmer senior Abigail Perry triumphed in the 200 and 500 freestyle. She battled Grace Perry in the 200 freestyle, pulling away to win in 1:51.10 while her freshman teammate took second in 1:51.52. Then, A. Perry won the 500 freestyle by less than a second, touching 4:56.85 to beat Riley Hagerman (4:57.79).

The Perry duo was key to Lewis-Palmer’s success at the meet. The pair contributed to the school’s two winning relays, helping the 200 freestyle relay claim gold in 1:37.17 and the 400 freestyle relay in 3:33.38.

Despite Lewis-Palmer controlling the sprint freestyle relays, it was Monarch senior Eliza Lennox who swept the 50 and 100 freestyle. Lennox repeated as the 4A state champion in both events, swimming lifetime bests of 23.21/50.64. She also contributed to Monarch’s opening victory in the 200 medley relay, anchoring the quartet and stopping the clock in 1:46.08.

Audrey Shambo added another victory for Monarch in the 100 breaststroke. After teaming with Lennox on the 200 medley relay, Shambo edged out Mullen sophomore Natalie Bradac by four-hundredths to win the 100 breaststroke, 1:03.60 to 1:03.64.

