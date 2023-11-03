USA Women Top Mexico 32-1, Men Oust Chile 28-2 To Advance To Pan Am Semi-Finals

Courtesy: USA Water Polo

USA Women 32 Mexico 1

Santiago, Chile – November 2 – The USA Women’s National Team confirmed their place in the semifinal round at the Pan American Games with a 32-1 victory over Mexico earlier today. Captain Maggie Steffens piled up seven goals with Jenna Flynn adding six scores. Ashleigh Johnson and Amanda Longan split time in net combining for eight saves. Team USA now advances to the semifinals where they will meet Argentina on Friday at 10am et/7am pt. Live streaming will be available by clicking here. Live stats can be accessed by clicking here. Click here for more information on USA Water Polo at the Pan American Games.

Team USA had their sights clearly set on the semifinal round, racing out to an 8-0 lead behind four goals from Steffens. Mexico stopped the tear with their lone goal of the day and Team USA responded with two more for a 10-1 lead after one. The offensive onslaught continued in the second quarter with Flynn, Ava Johnson and Emily Ausmus all making big contributions on the way to a 21-1 lead at the break. The offense downshifted a bit in the third quarter but still delivered six goals, including two from Jewel Roemer for a 27-1 advantage. The United States added five more in the fourth to close things out.

The United States went 6/8 on power plays and 4/4 on penalties while Mexico was 0/5 on power plays and did not attempt a penalty.

Scoring – Scoresheet

USA 32 (10, 11, 6, 5) M. Steffens 7, J. Flynn 6, J. Roemer 5, E. Ausmus 4, A. Johnson 2, K. Gilchrist 2, R. Fattal 2, J. Raney 1, R. Neushul 1, B. Weber 1

MEX 1 (1, 0, 0, 0) A. Ramirez 1

Saves – USA – A. Johnson 4, A. Longan 4 – MEX – L. Patino 3, A. Luna 1

6×5 – USA – 6/8 – MEX – 0/5

Penalties – USA – 4/4 – MEX – 0/0

USA Men 28 Chile 2

Santiago, Chile – November 2 – The USA Men’s National Team defeated Chile 28-2 to advance to the semifinals of the Pan American Games. Ryder Dodd led the offense with an eight-goal outburst while Drew Holland and Adrian Weinberg joined forces in cage to collect nine saves. Team USA now prepares for Argentina on Friday at 6:30pm et/3:30pm pt. Live streaming is expected to be available, but not guaranteed, by clicking here. Live stats can be accessed by clicking here. Click here for more information on USA Water Polo at the Pan American Games.