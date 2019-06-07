USA Women Punch Ticket to WP Super Final Semis with 21-6 Win Over China

Courtesy: USA Water Polo

BUDAPEST, Hungary – The USA Women’s National Team advanced to the semi-finals of the FINA World League Super Final following a 21-6 victory over China.

Aria Fischer (Laguna Beach, CA/Stanford/SET) scored a game-high five goals on the way to game MVP honors with Amanda Longan (Moorpark, CA/USC/Santa Barbara 805) recording eight saves.

Team USA will now meet the Netherlands on Saturday at 12:30pm et/9:30am pt with a chance to advance to the gold medal match. Live streaming and replays are available of all matches on FINA TV at FINAtv.live (subscription required).

This event also serves as an Olympic qualifier for the 2020 Tokyo Games with the champion earning a spot at the Olympic Games next summer. For a complete Team USA roster at the World League Super Final, click here.

Team USA raced out to a 6-1 lead over China behind two goals each from Maggie Steffens (Danville, CA/Stanford/NYAC) and Stephania Haralabidis (Athens, Greece/USC/NYAC). Team US added six more goals in the second quarter to go ahead 12-2 at the intermission. The offensive explosion continued with five more goals in the third quarter as Aria Fischer added two goals. She came back with two more goals in the fourth to help secure the victory. Team USA went 6/9 on power plays and 4/4 on penalties with China going 2/5 on power plays and 2/2 on penalties.

Scoring

USA 21 (6, 6, 5, 4) A. Fischer 5, S. Haralabidis 4, M. Steffens 3, M. Musselman 2, M. Seidemann 2, R. Fattal 2, J. Neushul 1, M. Fischer 1, A. Williams 1

CHN 6 (1, 1, 1, 3) Lu Yiwen 2, Zhang Jing 2, Guo Ning 1, Zhang Danyi 1

Saves – USA – A. Longan 8, CHN – Peng Lin 2, Dong Wenxin 1

6×5 – 6/9 – CHN 2/5

Penalties – USA – 4/4 – CHN 2/2