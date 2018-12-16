USA Women Down Meet, American Records in 200 Free Relay

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • Tuesday, December 11th – Sunday, December 16th
  • Hangzhou, China
  • Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic & International Expo Center
  • SCM (25m)
  • Prelims: 9:30 am local, 8:30 pm ET / Finals: 7:00 pm* local, 6:00* am ET
  • *The final night of finals will be one hour earlier, starting at 6:00 pm local and 5:00 am ET
  • Live Results (Omega)

The USA women kicked off the final session of the 2018 FINA Short Course World Championships in record fashion, downing both the meet and the American records with a time of 1:34.03.

Madison Kennedy got things started for the USA with a 24.04 leadoff leg. Then, Mallory Comerford, Kelsi Dahlia, and Erika Brown were a collective model of precision, all three split within 23.28 and 23.37, with reaction times ranging from 0.20s to 0.29s.

Their combined effort put them ahead of the Netherlands’ 1:34.24 from the 2014 edition of these championships to give USA the meet record, and also surpassed the American Record of 1:34.61, also from that same 2014 race.

Here’s a look at the comparative splits between all three races:

USA 2018
Netherlands 2014
 USA 2014
Maddison Kennedy 24.05 Inge Dekker 24.09 Madison Kennedy 24.06
Mallory Comerford 23.28 Femke Heemskerk 23.24 Abbey Weitzeil 23.4
Kelsi Dahlia 23.37 Maud van der Meer 24.03 Natalie Coughlin 23.39
Erika Brown 23.33 Ranomi Kromowidjojo 22.88 Amy Bilquist 23.76
1:34.03 1:34.24 1:34.61

The Netherlands’ time from 2014 set a new world record, but a Dutch team that also included Feemskerk and Kromowidjojo broke it at the 2017 European Short Course Championships, setting a mark of 1:33.91 that still stands as the record.

