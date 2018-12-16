USA Women Down Meet, American Records in 200 Free Relay

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, December 11th – Sunday, December 16th

Hangzhou, China

Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic & International Expo Center

SCM (25m)

Prelims: 9:30 am local, 8:30 pm ET / Finals: 7:00 pm* local, 6:00* am ET

*The final night of finals will be one hour earlier, starting at 6:00 pm local and 5:00 am ET

The USA women kicked off the final session of the 2018 FINA Short Course World Championships in record fashion, downing both the meet and the American records with a time of 1:34.03.

Madison Kennedy got things started for the USA with a 24.04 leadoff leg. Then, Mallory Comerford, Kelsi Dahlia, and Erika Brown were a collective model of precision, all three split within 23.28 and 23.37, with reaction times ranging from 0.20s to 0.29s.

Their combined effort put them ahead of the Netherlands’ 1:34.24 from the 2014 edition of these championships to give USA the meet record, and also surpassed the American Record of 1:34.61, also from that same 2014 race.

Here’s a look at the comparative splits between all three races:

The Netherlands’ time from 2014 set a new world record, but a Dutch team that also included Feemskerk and Kromowidjojo broke it at the 2017 European Short Course Championships, setting a mark of 1:33.91 that still stands as the record.