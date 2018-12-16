Charlie Hawke Continues Dominance on Night 2 of NSW Champs

2018 New South Wales Senior State Championships Day 2 Recap

LCM (50m)

16-year-old Charlie Hawke picked up an additional two golds on the second night of racing at NSW Senior State Champs in Sydney. His first victory of the night came in the 400 freestyle where he took a narrow win (3:59.27) over Gabriel Gorgas (4:00.19). Just a few hours later he took a second gold in the 50 freestyle (24.01) by just 0.04 seconds over silver medalist Taixin Wang (24.05). Having already won the 200 fly and 100 free on night one, Hawke’s medal count for the meet sits at four golds with four days of competition remaining.

Another close battle came in the 16-year-old girls’ 50 freestyle. The three medalists touched within 0.05 of a second of each other. Chelsea Kenneally of Ginninderra took gold in 26.53, followed by Claudia Neale of Knox Pymble in 26.54. Taking the bronze medal was Becca St Vincent of Abbotsleigh in 26.58.

Felicity Chan of SOPAC split an impressive 37.88 last 50 to take a strong win in the 16-year-0ld girls’ 100 breaststroke in 1:12.24. 12-year-old Hayley Johnston narrowly missed the 12-13-year-old girls’ NSW record of 1:03.17 in the 100 fly, taking gold in 1:04.36.

Ocheer Phaopin took a second off his lifetime best over the prelim and final of the 15-year- old boys’ 200 fly. He took gold by an almost three-second margin in a 2:08.04.

The meet continues through Wednesday.