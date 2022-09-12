USA Swimming To Vote On Reducing 120-Day Transfer Rule In Club Swimming

At its upcoming Annual Business Meeting in Colorado Springs, USA Swimming will vote on drastically reducing the transfer rule that requires athletes to wait four months before officially changing clubs.

Currently, USA Swimming requires athletes to wait 120 days before they’re able to represent a new club after changing teams, having to swim as unattached until the waiting period is over.

But later this month, the organization will vote on reducing that period to 30 days, which in one aspect of the sport, appears to make justifiable sense, but perhaps not in another.

From the club swimming perspective, amending the rule to 30 days could cause some issues. Swimmers could conceivably change teams multiple times per season, potentially creating hostility between clubs, swimmers, parents and coaches who are in close geographical proximity to one another. It could also lead to clubs recruiting swimmers away from nearby teams.

On the other hand, looking at this rule from the professional side of things, swimmers racing unattached at meets like USA Swimming’s Pro Swim Series hurts the marketability of the sport at the senior level—an argument in favor of the change.

The International Swim Coaches Association (ISCA) has sent out a blog post sharing its opinion regarding this proposal—they are strongly against reducing it to 30 days.

The ISCA says that swimmers who are forced to move because a family member is in the military should be automatically allowed to represent a team, but otherwise, the 120-day rule should stay intact.

“ISCA strongly recommends that we NOT pass the 30-day period and stay with the 120 days,” the organization said in its post.

“Also, if it was not a pass/ fail amendment we would recommend keeping the 120 day period but allowing Military Families who move greater than 100 miles to automatically be allowed to represent a new team. The reason: Those athletes and families are being moved, not by choice, but by government action.”

The ISCA notes that swimmers can still train and compete with their new team when unattached, that the majority of transfers aren’t due to moving but are primarily from swimmers changing teams in the same area where they live, and also mention the potential hostility between clubs that could arise if the rule is reduced to 30 days.

The ISCA also mentioned the NCAA’s recent issues with the transfer portal, where the organization granted one-time immediate eligibility to all transfers last year, which resulted in over 2,000 athletes changing programs. At the end of August, the Division I Board of Directors denied a proposal that would have granted transfers immediate eligibility no matter how many times they switched schools.

“The NCAA, after only one year of dealing with the transfer portal, has already realizing the major problems it has caused itself and it is working on a solution,” they said.

You can find a full list of the proposals up for vote at USA Swimming’s Annual Business Meeting here.

The meeting will take place September 22-24 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. You can find more information on it here.