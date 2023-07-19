USA Swimming Team Names 4 Captains for 2023 World Championships

The American swim team for the 2023 World Aquatics Championships has elected four swimmers as captains as the team breaks its training camp in Singapore and heads for final preparations in Fukuoka, Japan.

Abbey Weitzeil and Leah Smith were chosen as women’s team captains, while Nic Fink and Ryan Murphy were chosen as men’s team captains. The group are all veterans of many, many senior international teams, and are four of the seven oldest swimmers on a relatively-young American squad.

The US historically has elected five or six captains, but at December’s Short Course World Championships and now this long course meet, that number has been shrunk to four. Fink, Murphy, and Smith were all captains at Short Course Worlds as well.

Murphy was a captain at the Long Course World Championships in 2022 and the Tokyo Summer Olympics in 2021 as well, while Smith was also a captain at last year’s long course World Championship meet.

Weitzeil is having a resurgent season and is scheduled to swim the 50 and 100 free individually, along with likely entries in the women’s 400 freee and medley relays, plus mixed relay possibilities as well.

Smith will swim as a member of the women’s 800 free relay.

Fink, the top American male breaststroker, will swim the 50 and 100 breaststrokes individually, as well as the men’s 400 medley relay and probably a mixed medley relay as well.

Murphy, the most decorated of the group with 13 long course World Championship medals and six Olympic medals, is scheduled to swim the 100 and 200 backstroke individually, plus the men’s 400 medley relay and a possible leg in the mixed medley as well.