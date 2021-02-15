USA Swimming CEO Tim Hinchey on 2021 US Olympic Trials

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

USA Swimming CEO Tim Hinchey has three decades of sports business executive experience, holding leadership positions across Major League Soccer, English Premier League, National Basketball Association, and the National Hockey League. Tim’s also thoroughly chlorinated. Before his sports executive run-up, he swam DI at UC Irvine, coached for Dave Salo, and he still swims masters. (If you train with him, here’s a pro-tip. Wear fins so you can keep up. I’m not joking. Tim gets after it in swim practice, and he’s a distance-man.)

I asked Tim to drop-in on the SwimSwam Pod because I want swimmers, coaches and parents to know him like I do. Tim loves the sport—the entire swimming family. He’s got big goals (big dreams) and the organizational skill to make them happen. I strongly believe the Hinchey era of swimming will come to define our sport in the future. He’s shouldering the pandemic with strength and grace, and we are all going to see the fruits of his labor as we evolve and grow throughout 2021-2024.

STAY ENGAGED WITH TIM: Tim has launched CEO CORNER on USAswimming.org, a quarterly editorial to keep the base informed. See his first post here: https://www.usaswimming.org/ news/2021/02/11/ceo-corner- the-new-year

