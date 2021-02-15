Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Smits Lowers Own Belgian 50 Backstroke Record

2021 OPEN FLEMISH QUALIFICATION MEET

  • Saturday, February 13th – Sunday, February 14th
  • Antwerp, Belgium
  • LCM (50m)
  • Results

A Belgian national swimming record bit the dust over the weekend courtesy of Jade Smits. The 19-year-old raced at the 2021 Open Flemish Qualification Meet which took place in her native nation this past Saturday and Sunday.

Contesting the women’s 50m backstroke, Smits lowered her own national mark en route to gold. After producing a prelim time of 29.30 to land lane 4, she fired off a big-time 28.66 to scorch the field and slice .03 off of her own previous record 28.69 from just this past January.

Smits also won the 100m backstroke in Antwerp with a time of 1:02.19 but was quicker in the morning with a prelim outing of 1:01.96. The 200m backstroke also saw the teen come out on top with a result of 2:17.73.

There were no Olympic qualifiers coming out of the meet.

