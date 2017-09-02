USA Swimming Announces 2017-2018 National Team Coaches

In addition to announcing the USA National Team members earlier today, USA Swimming named the accompanying coaches.

The head coach for each National Team member’s club makes the cut, and is allowed to nominate the athlete’s primary coach, should it differ.

USA Swimming defines the “primary coach” as “the coach of the athlete at the time the athlete qualifies for the National Team. The coach must have been coaching the athlete for at least 90 consecutive days within a 24-month period prior to the performance.”

If an athlete has been training with their university coach for under a year and represented their club team at the time of their qualifying race(s), the club team coach was named to the roster. Conversely, if the athlete has been with his or her university team for over a year but represented their club team at race time, the club team will get recognition but the university coach makes the National Team instead of the club coach.

Stanford women’s coach Greg Meehan, Olympian and Austin Swim Club coach Brendan Hansen, Cal women’s coach Teri McKeever, UCSD and former SwimMAC Elite coach David Marsh, as well as Cal men’s coach Dave Durden headline the impressive list: