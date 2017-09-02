USA Swimming Announces 2017-2018 National Team Coaches

In addition to announcing the USA National Team members earlier today, USA Swimming named the accompanying coaches.

The head coach for each National Team member’s club makes the cut, and is allowed to nominate the athlete’s primary coach, should it differ.

USA Swimming defines the “primary coach” as “the coach of the athlete at the time the athlete qualifies for the National Team. The coach must have been coaching the athlete for at least 90 consecutive days within a 24-month period prior to the performance.”

If an athlete has been training with their university coach for under a year and represented their club team at the time of their qualifying race(s), the club team coach was named to the roster. Conversely, if the athlete has been with his or her university team for over a year but represented their club team at race time, the club team will get recognition but the university coach makes the National Team instead of the club coach.

Stanford women’s coach Greg Meehan, Olympian and Austin Swim Club coach Brendan Hansen, Cal women’s coach Teri McKeever, UCSD and former SwimMAC Elite coach David Marsh, as well as Cal men’s coach Dave Durden headline the impressive list:

2017-2018 National Team Coaches
Ron Aitken Whitney Hite John Morse
Arthur Albiero Braden Holloway Tim Murphy
Peter Andrew Jay Holmes Jeff Natalizio
Brent Arckey Mallory Houchin Eric Nelson
Chuck Batchelor Jon Howell Mike Parratto
Jack Bauerle Tanica Jamison Vlad Polyakov
Rick Bishop Terry Jones Jeff Poppell
Caroline Boland Lars Jorgensen Erik Posegay
Mike Bottom Stephanie Juncker Sean Quinn
Brian Brown Steve Jungbluth Allison Reed
Geoff Brown Steve Keller Eddie Reese
Steve Bultman Dave Kelsheimer
Greg Rhodenbaugh
Augie Busch Kevin Kinel David Salo
Adam Byars Jeff King Bill Schalz
Carol Capitani John Klinge Jarod Schroeder
Cory Chitwood Ted Knapp Mark Schubert
Chad Cradock Jeff Kostoff Dick Shoulberg
Jimmy Dabney Matt Kredich Tracy Slusser
Mike DeBoor Michael Laurich Brian Smith
Rick DeMont Fred Lewis Coley Stickels
Rich DeSelm Ray Looze Yuri Suguiyama
Todd DeSorbo Sergio Lopez Miro Gary Taylor
Dave Durden Bret Lundgaard Gregg Troy
Tyler Fenwick Scott Macfarland Kevin Tyrrell
Mark Gangloff David Marsh Catherine Vogt
Bruce Gemmell Garrett McCaffrey Ian Walsh
Chris Gibeau Elliott McGill Mike Westphal
Kirk Grand Teri McKeever Doug Wharam
Isaac Grombacher-Brown Greg Meehan Josh White
Brendan Hansen Brent Mitchell Stefanie Williams
Brett Hawke Pete Morgan

SUNY Cal

What do these coaches get for being named to the national team?? Perks?? Bonus $???

1 hour 1 minute ago
