USA Swimming Announces 2017-2018 National Team Coaches

In addition to announcing the USA National Team members earlier today, USA Swimming named the accompanying coaches.
The head coach for each National Team member’s club makes the cut, and is allowed to nominate the athlete’s primary coach, should it differ.
USA Swimming defines the “primary coach” as “the coach of the athlete at the time the athlete qualifies for the National Team. The coach must have been coaching the athlete for at least 90 consecutive days within a 24-month period prior to the performance.”
If an athlete has been training with their university coach for under a year and represented their club team at the time of their qualifying race(s), the club team coach was named to the roster. Conversely, if the athlete has been with his or her university team for over a year but represented their club team at race time, the club team will get recognition but the university coach makes the National Team instead of the club coach.
You can read about further criteria here.
Stanford women’s coach Greg Meehan, Olympian and Austin Swim Club coach Brendan Hansen, Cal women’s coach Teri McKeever, UCSD and former SwimMAC Elite coach David Marsh, as well as Cal men’s coach Dave Durden headline the impressive list:
|
2017-2018 National Team Coaches
|Ron Aitken
|Whitney Hite
|John Morse
|Arthur Albiero
|Braden Holloway
|Tim Murphy
|Peter Andrew
|Jay Holmes
|Jeff Natalizio
|Brent Arckey
|Mallory Houchin
|Eric Nelson
|Chuck Batchelor
|Jon Howell
|Mike Parratto
|Jack Bauerle
|Tanica Jamison
|Vlad Polyakov
|Rick Bishop
|Terry Jones
|Jeff Poppell
|Caroline Boland
|Lars Jorgensen
|Erik Posegay
|Mike Bottom
|Stephanie Juncker
|Sean Quinn
|Brian Brown
|Steve Jungbluth
|Allison Reed
|Geoff Brown
|Steve Keller
|Eddie Reese
|Steve Bultman
|Dave Kelsheimer
|
Greg Rhodenbaugh
|Augie Busch
|Kevin Kinel
|David Salo
|Adam Byars
|Jeff King
|Bill Schalz
|Carol Capitani
|John Klinge
|Jarod Schroeder
|Cory Chitwood
|Ted Knapp
|Mark Schubert
|Chad Cradock
|Jeff Kostoff
|Dick Shoulberg
|Jimmy Dabney
|Matt Kredich
|Tracy Slusser
|Mike DeBoor
|Michael Laurich
|Brian Smith
|Rick DeMont
|Fred Lewis
|Coley Stickels
|Rich DeSelm
|Ray Looze
|Yuri Suguiyama
|Todd DeSorbo
|Sergio Lopez Miro
|Gary Taylor
|Dave Durden
|Bret Lundgaard
|Gregg Troy
|Tyler Fenwick
|Scott Macfarland
|Kevin Tyrrell
|Mark Gangloff
|David Marsh
|Catherine Vogt
|Bruce Gemmell
|Garrett McCaffrey
|Ian Walsh
|Chris Gibeau
|Elliott McGill
|Mike Westphal
|Kirk Grand
|Teri McKeever
|Doug Wharam
|Isaac Grombacher-Brown
|Greg Meehan
|Josh White
|Brendan Hansen
|Brent Mitchell
|Stefanie Williams
|Brett Hawke
|Pete Morgan
What do these coaches get for being named to the national team?? Perks?? Bonus $???