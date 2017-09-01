USA Swimming Announces 2017-2018 National Team

It’s been a dominant year for American swimmers on the collegiate and national stage.

Today, USA Swimming announced which athletes were dominant enough to make the National Team.

To be selected, a swimmer must rank as one of the top six Americans in an individual Olympic event, with a time recorded at either the 2017 Phillips 66 National Championships, 2017 FINA World Championships, 2017 World University Games, or the 2017 U.S. Open.

The team consists of 59 men and 56 women, hailing from 29 states and 60 USA Swimming teams. Eighteen of the 115 total swimmers qualified for the team in three or more events, with Katie Ledecky and Leah Smith as the only swimmers to qualify in five. Mallory Comerford and Caeleb Dressel were next with four events apiece.

The team includes 12 open water swimmers, headlined by Worlds 5K gold medalist Ashley Twichell.

Being named to the National Team gets members much more than bragging rights — a portion of the top athletes will receive monthly monetary stipends that vary based on professional status, as well as travel reimbursement, Olympic Training Center access, and even health insurance in some cases.

Here’s the full team:

Women Men Bridgette Alexander Andrew Abruzzo Haley Anderson Nathan Adrian Kathleen Baker Michael Andrew Cassidy Bayer Zach Apple Elizabeth Beisel Hunnar Bentz Lisa Bratton Michael Brinegar Kayla Brumbaum Brendan Casey Katy Campbell Michael Chadwick Mallory Comerford Pace Clark Andrea Cottrell Jack Conger Madisyn Cox Kevin Cordes Ali DeLoof Mitch D’Arrigo Katie Drabot Taylor Dale Ella Eastin Abrahm DeVine Emily Escobedo Caeleb Dressel Joy Field Conor Dwyer Hali Flickinger Enthony Ervin Brooke Forde Nic Fink Bethany Galat Robert Finke Sarah Gibson Ian Finnerty Elise Haan Andrew Gemmell Molly Hannis Matt Grevers Amanda Kendall Sean Grieshop Lilly King Zane Grothe Vanessa Krause Townley Haas Breeja Larson Zach Harting Katie Ledecky Ryan Held Dakato Luther David Heron Becca Mann Logan Houck Simone Manuel Cullen Jones Melanie Margalis Matt Josa Katie Meili Chase Kalisz Allyson McHugh Austin Katz Katie McLaughlin Simon Lamar Kaersten Meitz Sean Lehane Hellen Moffitt Will Licon Hannah Moore Jay Litherland Lia Neal Kevin Litherland Vanessa Pearl Justin Lynch Meaghan Raab Cody Miller Isabella Rongione Ryan Murphy Cierra Runge Jacob Pebley Cathryn Salldin Chip Peterson Sierra Schmidt Tim Phillips Asia Seidt Blake Pieroni Leah Smith Josh Prenot Regan Smith PJ Ransford Olivia Smoliga Justin Ress Hannah Stevens Jonathan Roberts Kylie Stewart Tom Shields Erica Sullivan Grant Shoults Miranda Tucker Clark Smith Ashley Twichell Charlie Swanson Alexandra Walsh True Sweetser Abbey Weitzeil Jonathan Tybur Kelsi Worrell Arkady Vyatchanin Jordan Wilimovsky Andrew Wilson Justin Wright

You can view the event-by-event breakdown along with more information here.