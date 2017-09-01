USA Swimming Announces 2017-2018 National Team

It’s been a dominant year for American swimmers on the collegiate and national stage.

Today, USA Swimming announced which athletes were dominant enough to make the National Team.

To be selected, a swimmer must rank as one of the top six Americans in an individual Olympic event, with a time recorded at either the 2017 Phillips 66 National Championships, 2017 FINA World Championships, 2017 World University Games, or the 2017 U.S. Open.

The team consists of 59 men and 56 women, hailing from 29 states and 60 USA Swimming teams. Eighteen of the 115 total swimmers qualified for the team in three or more events, with Katie Ledecky and Leah Smith as the only swimmers to qualify in five. Mallory Comerford and Caeleb Dressel were next with four events apiece.

The team includes 12 open water swimmers, headlined by Worlds 5K gold medalist Ashley Twichell.

Being named to the National Team gets members much more than bragging rights — a portion of the top athletes will receive monthly monetary stipends that vary based on professional status, as well as travel reimbursement, Olympic Training Center access, and even health insurance in some cases.

Here’s the full team:

Women Men
Bridgette Alexander Andrew Abruzzo
Haley Anderson Nathan Adrian
Kathleen Baker Michael Andrew
Cassidy Bayer Zach Apple
Elizabeth Beisel Hunnar Bentz
Lisa Bratton Michael Brinegar
Kayla Brumbaum Brendan Casey
Katy Campbell
Michael Chadwick
Mallory Comerford Pace Clark
Andrea Cottrell Jack Conger
Madisyn Cox Kevin Cordes
Ali DeLoof Mitch D’Arrigo
Katie Drabot Taylor Dale
Ella Eastin Abrahm DeVine
Emily Escobedo Caeleb Dressel
Joy Field Conor Dwyer
Hali Flickinger Enthony Ervin
Brooke Forde Nic Fink
Bethany Galat Robert Finke
Sarah Gibson Ian Finnerty
Elise Haan
Andrew Gemmell
Molly Hannis Matt Grevers
Amanda Kendall Sean Grieshop
Lilly King Zane Grothe
Vanessa Krause Townley Haas
Breeja Larson Zach Harting
Katie Ledecky Ryan Held
Dakato Luther David Heron
Becca Mann Logan Houck
Simone Manuel Cullen Jones
Melanie Margalis Matt Josa
Katie Meili Chase Kalisz
Allyson McHugh Austin Katz
Katie McLaughlin Simon Lamar
Kaersten Meitz Sean Lehane
Hellen Moffitt Will Licon
Hannah Moore Jay Litherland
Lia Neal Kevin Litherland
Vanessa Pearl Justin Lynch
Meaghan Raab Cody Miller
Isabella Rongione Ryan Murphy
Cierra Runge Jacob Pebley
Cathryn Salldin Chip Peterson
Sierra Schmidt Tim Phillips
Asia Seidt Blake Pieroni
Leah Smith Josh Prenot
Regan Smith PJ Ransford
Olivia Smoliga Justin Ress
Hannah Stevens
Jonathan Roberts
Kylie Stewart Tom Shields
Erica Sullivan Grant Shoults
Miranda Tucker Clark Smith
Ashley Twichell Charlie Swanson
Alexandra Walsh True Sweetser
Abbey Weitzeil Jonathan Tybur
Kelsi Worrell
Arkady Vyatchanin
Jordan Wilimovsky
Andrew Wilson
Justin Wright

You can view the event-by-event breakdown along with more information here.

