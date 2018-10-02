USA Diving Names Youth Olympic Games Team

Courtesy: USA Diving

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Team USA announced last week that Jack Matthews (Powell, Ohio) and Bridget O’Neil (Southlake, Texas) will compete for Team USA at the Summer Youth Olympic Games Buenos Aires 2018, set for Oct. 6-18 in Argentina. Both divers, who will be coached by Mandy Eby (Powell, Ohio), qualified based on their performances in group A competition this summer at Junior World Championships in Kiev, Ukraine.

Matthews, who finished 11th in the group A men’s 3-meter and 16th in the group A men’s platform in Kiev, will compete in the men’s 3-meter and platform events.

“I am extremely excited to be able to represent my country and compete against the best kids in the world,” Matthews said. “I am also very grateful to have this opportunity.”

O’Neil placed sixth in the group A women’s 3-meter at the Junior World Championships and will represent Team USA in the women’s 3-meter in Buenos Aires.

“I am extremely grateful for another opportunity to represent the United States at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games,” O’Neil said. “Good luck to all the Team USA athletes!”

Diving competition will begin October 13, with Matthews competing in the men’s 3-meter on October 14 and the men’s platform on October 16. O’Neil will compete in the women’s 3-meter on October 15.