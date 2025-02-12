US Paralympic Swimming Names 49 Athletes to National Team

U.S. Paralympic Swimming has announced a roster of 49 athletes for its 2025 National Team – including 28 athletes who represented Team USA at the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games last year.

“We are excited about continuing to build on the success these athletes had in Paris as we start to focus on not just Singapore, but also L.A.,” Amanda Duke Boulet, Director, U.S. Paralympics Swimming, said. “The first year of a Paralympic quad sets the tone for the four-year cycle, and we are optimistic about this incredible group of athletes as they lead the way for us in 2025.”

The list includes 31-time Paralympic medalist Jessica Long, who is seeking her ninth World Championships berth after winning a pair of gold medals in Paris. She is the second-most decorated U.S. Paralympian in history behind Trischa Zorn.

Joining her on the 2025 National Team are fellow Paris Paralympic double gold medalists Leanne Smith (Salem, Massachusetts) and Christie Raleigh Crossley (Toms River, New Jersey). Smith soared to two golds and a silver in her second career Paralympic Games and broke the women’s 50-meter S3 world record in the process. Raleigh Crossley brought home five medals in their Paralympic debut in Paris.

Notably absent is Ali Truwit, a Yale graduate who has opted out of the team for 2025 to devote time to her Stronger Than You Think Foundation that supports individuals with limb loss and works to encourage water safety. Truwit, 24, won silver medals in the 400 free and 100 backstroke at the Paris Games after a May 2023 shark attack. The shark bit her foot off at the ankle and part of her leg. Her leg was ultimately amputated below the knee.

Paris Paralympic champions Morgan Stickney (Cary, North Carolina), Gia Pergolini (Atlanta, Georgia), Olivia Chambers (Little Rock, Arkansas) and Mallory Weggemann (Eagan, Minnesota) also return to the National Team for the 2025 season. All had stellar performances in Paris – Stickney, Pergolini and Weggemann defended Paralympic titles from Tokyo, while Chambers made an impact in her Paralympic debut with three medals in her S13 races.

Other standouts on the 2025 team include 10-time Paralympic medalist Elizabeth Marks (Colorado Springs, Colorado), who won five silver medals in Paris and was named Team USA’s Closing Ceremony flag bearer. Seven-time Paralympic medalist McKenzie Coan (Clarkesville, Georgia), four-time medalist Colleen Young (St. Louis, Missouri), and Paris medalists Noah Jaffe (Carlsbad, California) and Grace Nuhfer (Indianapolis, Indiana) also earn spots on the roster after successful Paralympic bids in Paris. Rounding out the Paris medalists making the team are Morgan Ray (St. Augustine, Florida), Zach Shattuck (Mount Airy, Maryland) and Natalie Sims (Edina, Minnesota), all of whom won relay medals.

The U.S. won 30 medals in swimming at the Paris Paralympic Games, including 10 gold medals. That is the fourth-most gold medals and fifth-most total medals.

A press release from the USOPC contributed to this report.