Winkler Hits Lifetime Bests in 100 Free At UNC Invite

2025 UNC Invitational

UNC hosted a first chance invitation this weekend in Chapel Hill. The competition predominantly consisted of Tar Heels, but a couple of swimmers from nearby schools took advantage of the opportunity to race, including NC State’s Kaii Winkler.

After toying with the barrier several times this season, the freshman finally got back under 42 seconds in the 100 free, clocking 41.95.

Winkler’s previous season best stood at 42.00 from the 2024 Wolfpack Elite Invitational. Between then and now, he went a time between 42.0 and 42.1 an additional three times before finally getting under this weekend. His lifetime best stood at 41.96 from high school.

Winkler enters his first NCAA Championships with momentum on his side. In addition to this best time, the sprinter also established a new 50 free best of 19.37 last weekend against UNC Wilmington.

For the Tar Heel men, it was a successful weekend in the IM events. Sophomore Ben Delmar led the pack, securing a new best time of 1:43.95 in the 200 IM. Previously, his best time stood at 1:44.18 from the 2024 Gamecock Invite. Delmar also neared his 3:42.65 best in the 400 IM personal best from the same meet, touching this weekend in 3:43.88.

Carter Fredudenstein lowered his lifetime in the 400 IM to 3:46.74, which is down from the 3:48.29 he swam at the Gamecock Invite.

Behind Delmar in the 200 IM was a slew of new best times: Ryan Silver (1:46.99), Xavier Ruix (1:47.43), Sebastian Tullber Poulsen (1:47.65), and Reese Stoner (1:47.65).

For the Lady Tar Heels, the women’s 200 backstroke was one of the highlights. Junior Emma Karam turned in a time of 1:52.34, a time that would’ve made top 16 at NCAA last year. It beats her previous best of 1:53.75 from 2024 NCAAs by nearly 1.5 seconds.

Karam’s sophomore teammate Sophia Frei also hit a new personal best in the event, touching in 1:53.10. Her previous best stood at 1:54.47 from a dual meet in January. Notably, this is also over four seconds faster than the Denver native ever went during her freshman year.

UNC senior Elizabeth Sowards finished her last home pool meet with fireworks, winning two events and establishing four new best times:

50 free: 22.54 (previous best: 22.63)

100 free: 48.91 (previous best: 49.47)

200 free: 1:47.36 (previous best: 1:49.49)

200 IM: 1:57.73 (previous best: 1:58.13)

The Tar Heels will travel to Greensboro for the ACC Championships from February 18-22. Last year, the women placed 4th and the men placed 8th.