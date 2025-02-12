Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Brooks Curry Entered For Cal As Psych Sheets Drop For ACC Championships

2025 ACC Swimming & Diving Championships

  • Dates: Tuesday, February 18–Saturday, February 22
  • Location: Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC
  • Defending champions: UVA women (5x); NC State men (3x)
The Cal men have reloaded with the addition of yet another Olympian for the postseason, as former LSU star Brooks Curry is entered as a fifth-year senior for the Bears at next week’s ACC Championships.

Curry, who swam four years for LSU and last competed collegiately at the 2023 NCAA Championships, has been training in Berkeley since the summer of 2023, and although he appeared in the transfer portal earlier this season (with one year of eligibility remaining), was reportedly not planning on competing for Cal, at least in 2024-25.

However, despite not currently being listed on the Cal roster, Curry’s appearance on the ACC psych sheets tell us he’ll be competing for the Bears next week at the conference meet and ultimately the NCAA Championships next month (provided he qualifies).

The 24-year-old is entered with no time in the men’s 50, 100 and 200 free. His best times would seed him 1st in the 50 free (18.56), 2nd in the 100 free (40.84) and 1st in the 200 free (1:31.30). The only swimmer with a faster seed time than Curry’s PB in the 100 free is teammate Jack Alexy (40.82).

Curry has not raced in a sanctioned meet since the 2024 Olympics in Paris, where he split 1:45.96 on the U.S. men’s 4×200 free relay in the prelims before the team earned silver in the final.

At the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, Curry won gold as a member of the U.S. men’s 4×100 free relay, and he also won a world title in 2022 on that relay.

During his career at LSU, Curry only finished outside the top eight once across nine individual events at three NCAA Championship meets.

He first broke out to win the 2020 SEC title in the 100 free as a freshman, and then at his debut NCAAs the following season, placed 6th in the 200 free, 7th in the 100 free and 10th in the 50 free.

During his junior year, he won the SEC title in the 100 free, was the runner-up in both the 50 and 200 free, and then at the 2022 NCAAs, won national titles in the 50 and 100 free while placing 6th in the 200 free.

In 2023, he was 4th in the 50 free, 5th in the 100 free and 4th in the 200 free as a senior at NCAAs.

The addition of Curry comes after the Cal men added Belgian Olympian Lucas Henveaux and French Olympian Mewen Tomac to their roster for the second semester in January.

NOTABLE ENTRIES

  • Virginia’s Gretchen Walsh has pre-entered in five events for ACCs, so she’ll have to drop two from her lineup once the meet rolls around. She’s entered in the three events she won last year at both ACCs and NCAAs, the 50 free, 100 free and 100 fly, and also holds entries in the 100 and 200 back.
  • Claire Curzan has the exact same entry list as Walsh: 50 free, 100 free, 100 back, 200 back, 100 fly.
  • Alex Walsh holds six entries coming into the meet, so it’s hard to gauge what she’ll end up swimming. The defending champion in the 200 breast, 200 fly and 200 IM, Walsh has entered in those events to go along with the 200 free, 100 breast and 100 fly.
  • Stanford’s Torri Huske has a hybrid of the two Walsh sister’s entries. She’s got four of the same events as Gretchen with the 50 free, 100 free, 100 back and 100 fly, and is also entered in the 200 IM.
  • Cal’s Destin Lasco has pre-entered in five events—his normal NCAA lineup of 100 back, 200 back and 200 IM, and he’s also in the 100 and 200 free.
  • His teammate Gabriel Jett has six events in his lineup one week out: 200 and 500 free, 100 and 200 back, 200 fly and 200 IM.

31
Fettuccine
1 minute ago

Andrew’s going to have an aneurysm when he sees this

0
0
Reply
Dee
1 minute ago

Classic

0
0
Reply
Swimfan27
2 minutes ago

How are you allowed to do that after 2 years off of school?

0
0
Reply
KSW
Reply to  Swimfan27
4 seconds ago

So basically

0
0
Reply
zthomas
4 minutes ago

was this the cal transfr news swimswam teased about the last few months?

0
0
Reply
Braden Keith
Admin
Reply to  zthomas
46 seconds ago

No. This was the first I had heard of this in any specific way. Of course there were lots of ‘I bet Brooks Curry is next’ stuff, but there was nothing along the lines of “someone told me Brooks Curry is coming’.

The guys announced earlier were the names I was hearing.

This one would be harder for folks to suss out since he was there training anyway.

0
0
Reply
Former swimmer
6 minutes ago

This is getting really ridiculous. Come on.

1
0
Reply
captain bubbles
7 minutes ago

I don’t remember or care which commenter hates Cal, but this is a BRILLIANT trolling of them!

0
0
Reply
LBSWIM
Reply to  captain bubbles
1 minute ago

you care just a little.

0
0
Reply
HISWIMCOACH
9 minutes ago

Alex Popov to the longhorns I’m hearing

1
0
Reply
Casey
11 minutes ago

this is gonna sound crazy but i swear to god i had a dream about this last night

0
0
Reply

