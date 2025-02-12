Brooks Curry Entered For Cal As Psych Sheets Drop For ACC Championships

2025 ACC Swimming & Diving Championships

Dates: Tuesday, February 18–Saturday, February 22

Location: Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC

Defending champions: UVA women (5x); NC State men (3x)

The Cal men have reloaded with the addition of yet another Olympian for the postseason, as former LSU star Brooks Curry is entered as a fifth-year senior for the Bears at next week’s ACC Championships.

Curry, who swam four years for LSU and last competed collegiately at the 2023 NCAA Championships, has been training in Berkeley since the summer of 2023, and although he appeared in the transfer portal earlier this season (with one year of eligibility remaining), was reportedly not planning on competing for Cal, at least in 2024-25.

However, despite not currently being listed on the Cal roster, Curry’s appearance on the ACC psych sheets tell us he’ll be competing for the Bears next week at the conference meet and ultimately the NCAA Championships next month (provided he qualifies).

The 24-year-old is entered with no time in the men’s 50, 100 and 200 free. His best times would seed him 1st in the 50 free (18.56), 2nd in the 100 free (40.84) and 1st in the 200 free (1:31.30). The only swimmer with a faster seed time than Curry’s PB in the 100 free is teammate Jack Alexy (40.82).

Curry has not raced in a sanctioned meet since the 2024 Olympics in Paris, where he split 1:45.96 on the U.S. men’s 4×200 free relay in the prelims before the team earned silver in the final.

At the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, Curry won gold as a member of the U.S. men’s 4×100 free relay, and he also won a world title in 2022 on that relay.

During his career at LSU, Curry only finished outside the top eight once across nine individual events at three NCAA Championship meets.

He first broke out to win the 2020 SEC title in the 100 free as a freshman, and then at his debut NCAAs the following season, placed 6th in the 200 free, 7th in the 100 free and 10th in the 50 free.

During his junior year, he won the SEC title in the 100 free, was the runner-up in both the 50 and 200 free, and then at the 2022 NCAAs, won national titles in the 50 and 100 free while placing 6th in the 200 free.

In 2023, he was 4th in the 50 free, 5th in the 100 free and 4th in the 200 free as a senior at NCAAs.

The addition of Curry comes after the Cal men added Belgian Olympian Lucas Henveaux and French Olympian Mewen Tomac to their roster for the second semester in January.

