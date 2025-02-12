Indiana Sectional Girls Recap: Alex Evans Shines despite battling foot injury

By all accounts, Alex Evans could be mailing it in right now. She certainly doesn’t have to be swimming injured.

However, despite already having a college opportunity in tow with Grand Valley State, Evans is determined to finish her high school career out in style for West Lafayette Harrison High School, sprained foot and all.

Still wearing a protective boot outside of the pool, according to the Lafayette Journal & Courier, Evans didn’t swim like she was too injured at an Indiana High School Athletic Association Sectional meet held at Lafayette Jefferson last Saturday.

She won the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke events to qualify for this weekend’s state meet in Indianapolis.

Evans won the butterfly in a time of 56.88 and the backstroke in a time of 58.46.

Another individual standout was Zionsville’s Annabelle Swiney, who won the 200 freestyle (1:51.26) and 100 freestyle (51.28).

From the team perspective, Zionsville won the sectional with a score of 565, ahead of runner-up Harrison’s total of 457.

The state finals will likely once again be dominated by Carmel, which is seeking its 39th straight state time and 40th overall. Carmel just captured its 41st straight sectional title last weekend. For a psych sheet of the state meet, click here.

Here is a breakdown of the team champion and individual standouts at the other 19 IHSAA Sectional meets. Winners in each event or competitors who equals or betters the state time standard qualify for the state meet. Click on the links for full results of each sectional.



Sectional at Lake Central

Team champion: Crown Point (425 points)

Individual standouts: Isabella Tufts of Crown Point won the 200 freestyle (1:52.93) and 500 freestyle (5:08.18), Mia Terfler of Munster won the 200 IM (2:08.98) and 100 breaststroke (1:07.63), Lilly King of Munster won the and 100 butterfly (55.18) and 100 backstroke (55.97).



Sectional at Hobart

Team champion: Chesterton (547 points)

Individual standout: Abby Lee of Valparaiso won the 200 IM (2:05.99) and the 100 butterfly (55.49).

Sectional at Penn

Team champion: Penn (578.5 points)

Individual standouts: Molly Barnes of Penn won the 200 freestyle (1:52.69) and 100 backstroke (55.46), Lauren McGrath of Penn won the 200 IM (2:03.03) and 100 freestyle (52.48), Alayna Riggins of Penn won the 50 freestyle (23.30) and 100 butterfly (53.99).



Sectional at Warsaw

Team champion: Warsaw Community (409.5 points)

Individual standout: Erin Devito of Columbia City won the 100 butterfly (1:00.58) and the 500 freestyle (5:27.14).

Sectional at Concord

Team champion: Concord (467 points)

Individual standouts: Addison Beasley of Wawasee won the 200 IM (2:06.65) and the 100 breaststroke (1:03.97), Julie Mishler of Wawasee won the 50 freestyle (22.41) and the 100 freestyle (49.46).

Sectional at Fort Wayne South

Team champion: Fort Wayne Carroll (540 points)

Individual standouts: Jordyn Glassley of Fort Wayne Carroll won the 200 IM (2:00.74) and the 100 butterfly (53.12), Kate Fetters of Fort Wayne Carroll won the 50 freestyle (23.63) and the 100 backstroke (54.24).



Sectional at Jay County

Team champion: Delta (523 points)

Individual standouts: Alivia Jackson of Delta won the 200 freestyle (2:02.21) and the 500 freestyle (5:33.28), Annie Jackson of Delta won the 200 IM (2:18.94) and the 100 butterfly (59.58), Eleanor Groves of Delta won the 50 freestyle (24.73) and 100 freestyle (53.81).



Sectional at Fishers

Team champion: Fishers (522 points)

Individual standout: Emily Wolf of Fishers won the 100 butterfly (52.66) and 500 freestyle (4:43.89).



Sectional at Carmel

Team champion: Carmel (581 points)

Individual standout: Molly Sweeney of Carmel won the 200 IM (1:59.76) and 100 breaststroke (1:01.65).

Sectional at Crawfordsville

Team champion: Crawfordsville (462 points)

Individual standout: Crawfordsville senior Guinevere Schmitzer-Torbert won the 200 IM (2:14.75) and 100 breaststroke (1:07.76).



Sectional at Avon

Team champion: Plainfield (537 points)

Individual standouts: Mila Hoffman of Avon won the 200 freestyle (1:51.48) and 500 freestyle (5:10.32), Aubrie Keating of Plainfield won the 50 freestyle (24.02) and 100 freestyle (52.45).

Sectional at Brownsburg

Team champion: Brownsburg (501 points)

Individual standouts: Kamalie King of Pike won the 200 freestyle (1:58.26) and 500 freestyle (5:21.75), Abi Paton of Park Tudor won the 200 IM (2:09.17) and 100 butterfly (56.20), Addison Heyen of Brownsburg won the 50 freestyle (52.98) and 100 backstroke (57.28).

Sectional at Indianapolis North Central

Team champion: Indianapolis North Central (531 points)

Individual standouts: Katie Countryman of Indianapolis Bishop Chatard won the 200 freestyle (1:54.33) and 100 butterfly (57.11), Grace Sharp of Franklin Central won the 50 freestyle (24.14) and 100 freestyle (52.20).



Sectional at New Palestine

Team champion: Greenfield-Central (535 points)

Individual standouts: Rachel Stutz of Greenfield-Central won the 50 freestyle (23.61) and 100 freestyle (51.61), Alyssa Osborn of Greenfield-Central won the 200 IM (2:07.52) and 100 breaststroke (1:03.37), Taylor Parsons of Greenfield-Central won the 100 butterfly (56.84) and 100 backstroke (59.65).

Sectional at Center Grove

Team champion: Franklin Community (511 points)

Individual standouts: Lylah Therica of Mooresville won the 200 IM (2:01.61) and 100 butterfly (54.58), Lilina Ratzlaff of Franklin Community won the 200 freestyle (1:48.19) and 100 freestyle (50.59).

Sectional at Columbus North

Team champion: Bloomington South (503.5 points)

Individual standouts: Mridula Muthukumaran of Columbus North won the 200 IM (2:13.82) and 100 butterfly (59.86), Harper Eakin of Bloomington South won the 200 freestyle (1:57.95) and 500 freestyle (5:11.41), Anna Asplund of Bloomington South won the 100 freestyle (52.57) and 100 backstroke (58.16).

Sectional at Floyd Central

Team champion: Seymour (417 points)

Individual standouts: Margaret Nifong of Jeffersonville won the 200 IM (2:15.77) and 100 butterfly (59.79), Lillian Canida of Madison Consolidated won the 50 freestyle (24.41) and 100 freestyle (53.26), Brooke Bilefeld of Floyd Central won the 200 freestyle (1:58.46) and 500 freestyle (5:17.51).



Sectional at Jasper

Team champion: Jasper (567 points)

Individual standouts: Kara Kurucz of Jasper won the 200 IM (2:19.21) and 100 butterfly (1:01.32), Emerson Franzel of Jasper won the 200 freestyle (1:57.49) and 500 freestyle (5:20.06), Nicole Fans of Jasper won the 50 freestyle (24.33) and 100 backstroke (56.31).



Sectional at Evansville North

Team champion: Castle (407 points)

Individual standouts: Addison Carlile of Castle won the 200 freestyle (1:51.89) and 100 butterfly (55.22), Gabrielle Irvin of Evansville North won the 200 IM (2:11.78) and 100 breaststroke (1:05.96).