UNLV Tabs Steve Wood as Assistant Coach

Courtesy: UNLV Athletics

LAS VEGAS – Steve Wood has been hired as an assistant coach for the UNLV men’s and women’s swimming & diving program, head coach Ben Loorz announced Wednesday. Wood will assist with all aspects of the program including recruiting and coaching.

“We are excited to have Steve join our team,” said Loorz. “We completed extensive interviews for this hire, and Steve rose to the top throughout the entire process based on his professionalism, thoughtfulness, and overall experience.”

Wood has spent the last two seasons as a volunteer assistant coach at Florida State, helping with all the Seminole groups. Previous to Florida State he spent one season at DePauw University. Wood also served three years as the head coach of the Francis Howell High School (O’Fallon, Missouri) boys and girls squads while also working as an assistant coach for the Rec-Plex Sharks club team (St. Peters, Missouri).

“Steve was a valuable part of the Florida State staff,” said Loorz. “I know his experience in the ACC will help our program in our quest to compete with the very best. He and his fiancée Meredith (Martelle), who was the director of operations at Florida State, both have deep roots in our sport and we can’t wait to welcome them to Las Vegas.”

Wood is a graduate of Southern Illinois University, Carbondale where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in 2012 in sports administration with a minor in coaching. A four-year member of the swim team at SIUC, he was team captain and second team all-conference in his final two seasons.