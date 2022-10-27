University of Florida Open SEC Competition At Georgia On Friday

Courtesy: Florida Athletics

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Following a split last weekend at Virginia, the Florida men’s and women’s swimming and diving team continues the 2022-23 season Friday, Oct. 22 as the Gators take on Georgia in Athens.

Friday’s meet is scheduled for 10 a.m., with live timing available here and on the MeetMobile app.

The men will look to knock off their second-straight opponent ranked in the top-10 after a 78-point win last weekend at Virginia. The men haven’t lost a dual meet since 2020.

The women will look to bounce back after dropping to the top-ranked Cavaliers last weekend, and search for the first ranked win of the season.

The Gators freshman trio of Elisha Dees, Hayden Miller, and Joshua Liendo claimed conference honors this weekend following exceptional performances against Virginia. Dees posted the first win in his young collegiate career, winning the 1-meter with a 298.65. Miller and Liendo earned their second conference honors this season. Miller was named Women’s Freshman of the Week following a first-place finish in the 1000 free, while Liendo shared Men’s Freshman of the Week after recording the fastest 50 free time in the nation so far this season at 19.27.

Last season, Florida swept the Bulldogs, with the men winning 180-120 and the women securing a close 153-147 matchup.