University of Arizona Names Dwight Dumais as New Diving Coach

After rescinding the employment offer made to John Appleman following a suspension by USA Diving (which has now been lifted), the University of Arizona has announced Dwight Dumais as its new head diving coach. The original opening was created when the school parted ways with alumnus and two-time Pac-12 Diving Coach of the Year Omar Ojeda for yet-unknown reasons.

Dumais was a 5-time All-American diver at Stanford and has spent the last 8 years coaching at the Longhorn Aquatic Club based out of the University of Texas. He is the youngest brother of the legendary Dumais diving family: his older brothers Justin and Troy were both U.S. Olympians.

While never reaching that Olympic level like his brothers, he was the Pac-10 Conference Champion on the 1-meter in both 2007 and 2009, and was named the 2006 Pac-10 Newcomer of the Year. He was a 6-time member of the USA Diving National Team (2009, 2011-2015) and was a two-time Olympic Trials qualifier (2012, 2016). He also won the 2012 U.S. National Championship on the 3-meter synchro event.