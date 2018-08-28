SafeSport Clears Diving Coach John Appleman, Suspension Lifted

The U.S. Center for SafeSport has closed its investigation of diving coach John Appleman, and USA Diving has subsequently lifted its interim suspension on Appleman.

USA Diving announced the news on Monday, noting that the U.S. Center for SafeSport “completed its inquiry into those allegations and has determined that, based on the information and evidence currently available, the Center is not proceeding with any further inquiry or investigation at this time and the matter is now closed.” The Center for SafeSport now has sole authority in investigating allegations of coaching abuse, so USA Diving said that when SafeSport closed the investigation, the diving federation also lifted its interim suspension on Appleman.

Appleman has been reinstated to USA Diving’s Committee for Competitive Excellence and as the chairman of the Junior Diving Sub-Committee.

Appleman, who had previously coached the Ohio State Diving Club, was hired as the University of Arizona’s head diving coach in June. But when USA Diving suspended Appleman in July, Arizona rescinded its offer of employment. Arizona doesn’t currently have a diving coach listed on its team website.

An attorney for Appleman told SwimSwam that Appleman believes his suspension was “premature and improper” and that he “maintained his innocence in this matter the whole time.” Appleman’s attorney says he and the coach are hoping to work with USA Diving to “ensure that similar situations can be prevented.”