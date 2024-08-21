United States Dominates Junior Pan Pacs Medal Table After Gaining an Early Lead During Day 1

2024 Junior Pan Pacific Championships

The U.S. jumped to an early lead on the medal table during the first day of competition at the 2024 Junior Pan Pacific Championships in Canberra.

Americans won seven out of the nine events in the finals lineup, establishing a clear dominance over the podium as they racked up the gold medals.

Winning the first gold of the night for the U.S. was Luka Mijatovic, who prevailed in the 200 free in a time of 1:48.05 to bring home his first international gold medal.

The only other countries that saw swimmers walk away with a gold medal after day one were Canada and Australia, who each brought home one apiece.

Trailing not far behind Canada and Australia is Japan, who despite not securing any victories, has the second-highest medal count after the United States. Having had swimmers post 2-3 finishes in multiple events, Japan managed to clinch three silvers and four bronze medals, bringing their total tally to seven.

Swimmers from these four countries dominated the competition from start to finish, as no other country has managed to break onto the podium yet, but with three more days of competition ahead there is still time for plenty of changes to the medal table.

JUNIOR PAN PACIFICS MEDAL TABLE AFTER DAY 1