AAU Swimmers to Represent U.S. at the International School Sport Federation (Gymnasiade)

courtesy of AAU Swimming

The Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) is sending swimming athletes and coaches to Bahrain to represent the U.S. on an international stage at the ISF Gymnasiade 2024.

Coach Mark Schubert is one of the most recognizable names in coaching worldwide. He is an eight-time Olympic swim coach, a leader in the sport for over 40 years, and the head coach of the new pro swim team – Podium Swim Club in Oahu, Hawaii. Coach Schubert has joined Coach Mary Ruffin, AAU Aquatics International Event Coordinator, Coach Robert Fletcher of Thibodaux Swim Club in Louisiana, and Coach Kelly of American Renaissance Academy in Hawaii to complete the coaching staff heading to Bahrain.

“We’re thrilled to have such an experienced coaching staff for our athletes in this prestigious international competition,” said Lewis Fellinger, AAU Aquatics National Chair. “We know they’ll help ensure an amazing and unique experience for our swimmers, who have earned their place to compete against the world’s best.”

The ISF Bahrain Gymnasiade 2024 is taking place from October 23–31 and brings together athletes from across the world to compete in 26 sports.

The swim team is still looking for four more girls and two more boys with a minimum of AAA times to add to the 28–person roster. If interested, please contact AAU Aquatics International Event Coordinator Mary Ruffin at maryruffin6@gmail.com.

