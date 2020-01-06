UC San Diego Sweeps CSU Bakersfield, Triton Women Top Loyola Marymount

UC San Diego vs CSU Bakersfield vs Loyola Marymount

January 4, 2020

Bakersfield, California

Results

Courtesy: UC San Diego Athletics

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. – The University of California, San Diego men’s and women’s swimming and diving team swept the the competition when they faced California State Bakersfield and Loyola Marymount at the John S. Hillman Aquatic Center in Bakersfield. The women defeated hosts CSU Bakersfield 188-106 and Loyola Marymount 242-41. The men edged the Roadrunners 159-141.

WOMEN

Like the previous meet against UCLA, the Triton relay squad of Jordan Phillips , Grace Murphy , Miranda Renner and Brittney Miles started off the meet with a first-place finish in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1:44.96. Miles, Murphy, Tina Reuter and Cody Hargadon would also win the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 3:30.75, over six seconds faster than the runner up team.

The women swept the 100-yard breaststroke with Katja Pavicevic , Murphy and Renner placing first, second and third for the Tritons. Pavicevic and Murphy would also have repeat performances in the 200-yard breaststroke. Pavicevic took her third top finish of the day in the 200-yard IM with a time of 2:08.22.

Valerie Yue won her first event of 2020 and took first in the 200-yard Backstroke with a time of 2:05.61. Kaitlyn Ritchey won her first meet of the season and took home the gold in the 1000-yard freestyle with a time of 10:33.98.

For the divers, Jasmyn Cheng swept the podium. Cheng placed first in the 3-meter with a score of 207.37 and first in the 1-meter with a score of 227.10.

MEN

The men took the top spot in both the 200-yard medley and 400-yard freestyle relays. Tyler James , Edgar Chin , George Liu and Spencer Daily had a time of 1:32.51 in the 200-yard medley. Daily, James, Zack Reuter and Ivan Kurakin’s time of 3:07.15 in the 400-yard freestyle relay was .5 seconds faster than second place’s time.

Hayden Johnson won the first individual event for the Tritons, clocking in at 9:43.83 in the 1000-yard freestyle. Johnson would also pick up a win in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 4:43.54. Edgar Chin was the Triton’s other double winner of the day and took gold in the 100- and 200-yard breaststroke.

Kyland Parenti was the top finished for the divers. He won the 3-meter with a score of 270.22 and placed second in the 1-meter with a score of 239.50.

UP NEXT

The divers will compete at the UCLA diving invite Jan 17-19. The next swim meet will be the Triton’s senior day on Jan 25 against Pomona-Pitzer.

Courtesy: CSU Bakersfield Athletics

Bakersfield, Calif. – The CSU Bakersfield men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams were both in action on Saturday for dual meet competition at the John S. Hillman Aquatic Center. Loren Gillilan won three events for the Roadrunner men who were edged by visiting UC San Diego 159-141. On the women’s side, Autumn D’Arcy and Mikayla Popham both posted a pair of victories as CSUB fell to the Tritons, 188-106, but cruised past Loyola Marymount, 239-39. The `Runners combined to post 11 victories and 15 second-place finishes in strong outings from both teams.

“We knew we would face stiff competition today, but both teams responded extremely well,” said CSUB Director of Swimming and Diving Chris Hansen . “The men got a great depth of performances and we’re in a position to win all afternoon, unfortunately the few mistakes we did make cost us in the end.”

Gillilan opened his meet with a dominating performance in the 200 Fly. He was the fastest swimmer in the field at every split and posted a 1:51.04 to win by nearly five seconds. He would add victories in the 100 Fly (48.33) and the 100 Free (46.10), edging a Bakersfield teammate in each race.

Michael Hart was second in the 100 Fly (48.37), just four-hundredths of a second off his teammate’s pace and while Ryan Brimer was the runner up in the 100 Free in 46.39. Brimer also placed third in the 200 Free with a 1:41.54.

Rogic was out-touched at the wall in his first individual event when he dropped the 100 Back by just .01, finishing second in a time of 49.98. The senior bounced back in a big way in the 200 Back when he surged to an early lead and easily out-distanced the competition in a time of 1:49.86. He capped his meet with a victory in the 200 IM (1:51.24) thanks to a backstroke split that was almost four seconds faster than the competition.

Benji Duenas and Alex Rodriguez finished second and third in the 1000 Free with times of 9:45.85 and 9:47.38, respectively. Rodriquez also netted a second-place performance in the 500 Free (4:45.29), while Duenas was third in the 200 IM (1:55.70).

Adrian Paseta and Richie Campbell each posted second-place finishes of their own. Paseta was the runner up to Gillilan in the 200 Fly (1:55.41), while Campbell took second in the 50 Free getting home in 21.52.

Julio Alcantar a and Antonio Milan added third place finishes. Alcantara in the 100 Back (53.07) and Milan in the 100 Breaststroke (59.27).

The Bakersfield men picked up eight additional points when they garnered second in both the 200 Medley and 400 Free relays.

“Our women responded today and gave us strong swims up and down the line-up,” said Hansen. “They reacted well to major competition and swam aggressively and with purpose.”

Popham netted wins in the 200 and 500 Freestyle events. She posted a blistering final split of 28.48 to win the 200 Free in a time of 1:52.39 before dominating the 500 Free in 5:02.51. It was her second first-place finish in the latter event in the past four days.

D’Arcy returned to action after missing the San Jose State dual and picked up right where she left off. She won both of her individual events on the day, grabbing the 100 Free in a time of 51.97 before taking the 100 Fly in 54.92.

Senior Jayssie Haynes posted season-best times in three events. Haynes swam the 200 Free for just the second time this season and potted a 1:55.03 to finish second behind Popham. In the 200 Breaststroke she turned in a 2:21.46 to shave 33-hundredths of a second off of her previous season best. Finally, the San Jose, Calif., native posted a 2:09.77 to take third in the 200 IM, almost a full second better than the standard she set for herself against California Baptist and Pomona-Pitzer.

Maddie Cosgrove added her second-straight win in the 200 Fly with a clocked time of 2:07.41. It was the fourth win in the event this season for the senior from San Diego, Calif.

Tabea Mose placed second in the 100 Back (58.98) continuing a strong individual season in the discipline. She was matched by sophomore Ariane Skeggs , who put up a second-place finish in the 1000 Free with a 10:37.95.

Alyssa Madero contributed a third-place finish in the 100 Back (59.89) and Mose was third in the 200 Back (2:07.08).

In the diving competitions Adam Estrella led the way for the Bakersfield men, capturing first place in the 1 meter event with a score of 274.35 that was just one and a half points shy of his season best. Drew Huerta finished third in the event (231.82).

Estrella added a second-place result in the 3 meter competition (248.62), while Lauren Carson claimed her third second-place finish in a four day span for the `Runner women when she potted a 185.55 in the 3 meter discipline.

The `Runners are back in action on Jan. 11 when they host UC Santa Cruz on Senior Day at the Hillman Aquatic Center.