U.S. Nationals Day 3 Pick’em Update: Finally Some Favorites

2018 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Contest rules and prizes can be found here.

The 400 IM, following the trend of the rest of this meet, broke people’s picks. No one picked Ally McHugh to win. The lower places were no better. Only 2% had Brooke Forde 2nd, 4% had Leah Smith 3rd and 4% had Melanie Margalis 4th. In fact only 78 picks were correct across all 4 places.

The men’s 400 better followed expectations. Chase Kalisz (99%) and Jay Litherland (71%) came through. Sean Grieshop (3%) and Sam Stewart (3 people) were surprises for 3rd and 4th.

The women’s 100 fly saw another favorite come through. Kelsi Dahli (90%) won easily over underdog Katie McLaughlin (4%). Kendyl Stewart (20%) and Mallory Comerford (16%) were 3rd and 4th.

After a lot of drama so far this week, Caeleb Dressel (97%) pulled out a win in the 100 fly. People did well picking behind him too. Jack Conger (82%) and Michael Andrew (39%) were 2nd and 3rd. The big surprise was Jack Saunderson, picked correctly by only one person (well done NutZach).

The women’s 50 breast was fairly chalk for the top 3 places. Lilly King (98%), Molly Hannis (33%), and Katie Meili (32%) took the top spots. 4th place finisher Jorie Canet was a surprised as she was picked correctly by only 3 people.

Michael Andrew (21%) was a mild upset in the men’s 50 breast. The real upsets started behind him Devon Nowicki (1%) was 2nd, Ian Finnerty (3%) and popular top three pick Kevin Cordes (1%) was 4th.

Olivia Smoliga (59%) won the women’s 50 back. An unpopular choice ending up 2nd was inevitable after Kathleen Baker scratched. The top 2nd and 3rd place picks, Ali Deloof (10%), and Elise Haan (11%) slid up a spot. The biggest surprise was Keaton Blovad (0%) in 4th who didn’t appear in anyone’s picks in any position.

100 back world record holder Ryan Murphy won the 50 back stroke in an American record, but was only picked to win by 35% of entries. Justin Ress (17%) in 2nd and Michael Andrew (23%) in 4th were not big shocks, but Ryan Held (0%) wasn’t picked by anyone 3rd-a couple people did have him 4th.

Standings

The day 3 winner was Connor L with 90 points. They were followed by IM/BR/FLY with 89, jlyr with 86, HOYA13 with 86 and itscominghome with 86.

Day 3 Points 1 Connor L 90 2 IM/BR/FLY 89 3 jlyr 86 3 HOYA13 86 3 itscominghome 86 6 Kwanee 85 7 JUST SAYING 84 8 MIKPIK 83 8 smurphyswimmer 83 8 SwimCoachSean 83 8 mswim99 83 8 60swimmer 83

After day 3 the leader in the overall competition is lcb with 215 points. Next are jlyr with 213, Connor L with 212, and CaribbeanSwimmer with 212.