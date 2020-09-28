U.S. Masters Swimming Announces BOD Elections, 2020 Award Recipients

Courtesy: U.S. Masters Swimming

U.S. Masters Swimming has concluded its 2020 virtual annual meeting. In addition to committee meetings and rules and legislation reviews, USMS held at-large director elections and honored many of its deserving volunteers with service awards.

USMS is pleased to announce that the following at-large directors were re-elected or elected for their zones: Carrie Stolar (Breadbasket Zone), Jeff Strahota (Colonies Zone), Britta O’Leary (Southeast Zone), Mel Goldstein (Great Lakes Zone), Paige Buehler (Northwest Zone), John King (Oceana Zone), Kris Wingenroth (South Central Zone), and Jill Gellatly (Southwest Zone).

The Capt. Ransom J. Arthur M.D. Award is given annually to the volunteer who epitomizes the spirit of Capt. Ransom J. Arthur, the founding father of U.S. Masters Swimming. In 1970, Arthur envisioned lifelong fitness and lifestyle benefits for adults through aquatic training and competition. Each year, the recipient of the Ransom J. Arthur award has demonstrated top-tier commitment and dedication to the mission of USMS. This year’s recipient is Skip Thompson (Michigan).

U.S. Masters Swimming honors volunteers whose service stands out in scope and impact with the U.S. Masters Swimming Dorothy Donnelly Service Award. Recipients of this award have made significant contributions on the local, regional, and national level. The award is named after Dorothy Donnelly, one of USMS’s first super-volunteers. This year, the recipients are Kenton Jones (San Diego – Imperial), Teri White (Pacific Northwest), Ann Marshfield (Lake Erie), Tom Harrylock (Pacific Northwest), Bob Jennings (Florida), Lauren Jensen McFinnis (Wisconsin), Stacey Eicks (Gulf), Kermit Yensen (Oregon), Joy Ward (Oregon), Lucianne Pugh (Pacific Northwest), Sheila Carpenter-van Dijk (Florida), Arlette Godges (Southern Pacific), Meredith Moore (Florida), and Becky Cleavenger (Southern Pacific).

The U.S. Masters Swimming June Krauser Communications Award is presented annually to an individual or group whose communications efforts have contributed to the growth, improvement, or success of U.S. Masters Swimming. The award is named for June Krauser, the author of USMS’s first official rulebook and a prolific writer and editor of many newsletters and other publications in the Masters swimming world. This year’s recipient is Jorge Ferrero (Southern Pacific).

U.S. Masters Swimming considers club development a priority, and recognizes a local and a regional club every year with the U.S. Masters Swimming Club of the Year Award. Masters swim clubs that do the most to promote the values and mission of U.S. Masters Swimming, not only in their communities, but also at the national level, are candidates for this award. This year’s Local Club of the Year is Indy Aquatic Masters (Indiana).

The U.S. Masters Swimming Coaches Committee recognizes coaches who are building our membership in communities throughout the country. The U.S. Masters Swimming Kerry O’Brien Coaches Award is named to honor Coach Kerry O’Brien of Walnut Creek Masters, who embodies the passion, dedication, and heart that these coaches bring to the pool deck. This year’s recipients are Karyn Austin (Swamp Water Aquatics, Florida), Abigail Fairman (Red Tide, Metropolitan), Laurie Hug (Colonials 1776, Delaware Valley), Bob Jennings (Villages Aquatic Swim Team, Florida), Christine Maki (Competitive Tri-Swim Masters, Southern Pacific), Greg Tharp (Woodlands Masters Swim Team, Gulf), Jeff Waddle (Tsunami Masters, Florida), and Rick Walker (Sarasota Sharks Masters, Florida).

The Long Distance National Championship Award is presented annually to a USMS-registered individual or group that has made signficant contributions to the success and promotion of USMS long distance national championship events. These include the five ePostals and six open water events. This year’s recipient is Davis Aquatic Masters (Pacific).

The U.S. Masters Swimming Open Water Service Award honors individuals who have made significant contributions to promoting and building excellence in USMS open water swimming by embodying the USMS mission, vision, goals, and objectives through open water swimming; contributing notably, such as serving in USMS national committees, LMSC open water or long distance chair, event or safety director, official, coach, clinician, or volunteer); contributes notably at different levels of USMS (i.e. national, zone, LMSC, and/or local); or demonstrates extraordinary measurable achievement and impact. This year’s award goes to William Reeves (Utah).

The U.S. Masters Swimming Officials Excellence Award is given annually to a Certified Official in recognition of outstanding and significant contributions to U.S. Masters Swimming at the international, national, zone, and/or local level, including pool and open water competitions. The recipient isn’t required to be a U.S. Masters Swimming member. An individual may receive this award only once. The recipient may be a currently active official or one who has retired from officiating or is deceased. This year’s award recipient is Herb Schwab (Gulf).

Each year USMS honors a coach who exemplifies the highest standards in Masters coaching, including growth and development of Masters swimming with an all-inclusive approach, one that welcomes swimmers of all levels and abilities. This year’s U.S. Masters Swimming Coach of the Year is Dean Hawks (Indiana).

Lastly, the Ted Haartz U.S. Masters Swimming Staff Appreciation Award is named in honor of Ted Haartz, a leader in U.S. Masters Swimming since 1970. Ted helped establish the foundation for USMS’s evolution into a professionally-operated organization. The award celebrates our volunteer roots, as well as our future, specifically by recognizing one volunteer each year who demonstrates excellence in assisting and supporting the National Office staff with its professional duties of serving our members and promoting Masters Swimming. This year’s recipient is the board communication working group of Carrie Stolar (Minnesota), Chris Colburn (Illinois), Dan Cox (Lake Erie), Maddie Sibilia (Pacific Northwest), Teddy Decker (New Mexico), Jeff Strahota (Potomac Valley), and Ed Coates (South Texas).