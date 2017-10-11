Two More Arrests, Three Not Guilty Pleas For Former Bridgeport Coach

Former Bridgeport University swim coach Sean Raffile incurred two more arrests over the last month or so in the midst of several more ongoing criminal charges.

Raffile was originally arrested in March, when he was still coaching at Bridgeport. That arrest was for third degree assault and “risk of injury to a child.” He was arrested again in April for violating a protective order. He pleaded guilty to the assault and violation of protective order charges. The state court website lists no plea for the “risk of injury to a child charge,” which could be the result of a plea deal.

The last time we reported on the case, Raffile was arrested a third time in late July, once again for violating a protective order. He was due in court on September 8 for that offense.

But now the Connecticut state judicial website shows three more offenses incurred the week leading up to that court date. Raffile was arrested on September 7 for another violation of protective order as well as first degree stalking. The court site lists those offenses as happening on September 7. Then Raffile was arrested again on October 4, this time for a violation of a protective order that was listed as occurring before the previous arrest, on September 5.

Raffile has already pleaded not guilty to both September 7 charges.

Here’s a chronological look at the charges and arrests, per the Connecticut judicial website:

March 1: Arrested for risk of injury to child and third degree assault occurring on March 1 (later pleaded guilty to assault, no plea to risk of injury)

April 7: Arrested for violation of protective order occurring on April 7 (later pleaded guilty)

August 15: Arrested for violation of protective order occurring on July 29 (later pleaded not guilty)

September 7: Arrested for violation of protective order and first degree stalking occurring on September 7 (later pleaded not guilty)

October 4: Arrested for violation of protective order occurring on September 5 (no plea yet)

Raffile has upcoming court dates on October 20 for the first two arrests and November 3 for the final three arrests.