Gamecock Women Grab Two Verbals, Haley Arner and Kaelyn Dougherty

Haley Arner is a Southeastern native from Gwinnett County, Georgia. Her club team is Swim Atlanta, and she also competes for her high school, Collins Hill. In short course, Arner’s best events are the 200 yard free (1:49.50) and the 500 yard free (4:52.00). She has Winter Juniors qualifications in both of those events. She’s even stronger in long course, where she has a Winter Nationals cut in the 2oo meter free (2:03.39), a Summer Juniors cut in the 400 meter free (4:21.07), and a Winter Juniors cut in the 200 meter fly (2:18.70).

Last year, as a junior, at the GHSA 6A-7A State Championship, Arner was third in the 200 free (1:49.82) and seventh in the 500 free (4:59.27). As a sophomore, she finished second in the 500 free (4:53.22) and fourth in the 200 free (1:49.91). Her losses in those meets came to notable high school swimmers, including Lauren Case of Texas, and Emma Cole and Emma Layton of Chapel Hill.

Arner told SwimSwam News:

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim at the University of South Carolina! I can’t wait to be a part of such an amazing team! GO COCKS!!!” [sic]

Kaelyn Dougherty hails from Pennsylvania and competes for the Jersey Wahoos. She’s an all-around threat with Junior Nationals cuts in a variety of short course events: 100 back (56.34), 200 breast (2:18.45), 200 IM (2:03.42), and 400 IM (4:17.58). Most notably for college recruiters, three out of four of these times are from the most recent short course season.

Dougherty has carried her momentum from the small pool into this Summer’s long course season. At the Middle Atlantic Senior LC Championship this past July, she won the 200 meter breast in 2:36.33, which is a U.S. Open qualifying time. In fact, Dougherty achieved new personal bests in twelve (12) different long course events.

Dougherty announced her verbal commitment via her Twitter account:

So excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic careers at the University of South Carolina!❤️🐔#SpursUp pic.twitter.com/w6Ia2jVzPL — Kaelyn Dougherty (@kaedoc4) October 5, 2017

Arner and Dougherty join Ellie Masterson, Emma Scheider, Halladay Kinsey, Mari Kraus, Rachel Lee, and Ryann Styer as members of South Carolina’s Class of 2022.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].